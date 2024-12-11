Bliley’s Blockbusters: Top 10 Movies I Watched This Year

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s December, so it’s time for an end-of-the-year wrap-up of all that happened this year! I was lucky enough to watch a lot of really great movies for the first time, especially over the past few months for my film classes, and I can’t wait to tell everyone about them!

Fresh (2022)

When this movie came out, I wanted to watch it so badly, but my fear and maturity level were enough to keep me from doing so. However, I have watched Sebastian Stan (don’t worry, this isn’t the last appearance of him) and Daisy Edgar-Jones’ dark comedy twice in the past three months, and I’m obsessed. It looks gorgeous, hilarious, and a pretty smart horror movie, and while it’s not for everyone, it has definitely shot up in the rankings of my favorite films of all time!

Lady Bird (2017)

“Lady Bird” is a coming-of-age story, focusing mainly on a girl’s rocky relationship with her mother. Funnily enough, my mom recommended it to me one night, so I watched it and cried. This was during my freshman year when I was really missing her and high school, and many things in this film stuck with me. If, for some reason, you haven’t watched this film yet, watch it; it is a very easy film to like.

Shawshank Redemption (1994)

When flying to Italy, I had a lot of time to watch movies, and this iconic prison drama was one of them. I had only heard amazing things about “Shawshank,” and I was not let down in the slightest. I laughed, I cried, I looked away (all on the airplane, mind you), and I don’t regret any of it. Watch this movie, you will feel an entire rollercoaster full of emotions. Photo by Erik Witsoe from Unsplash

Parasite (2018)

I, the film major, was the last person in my family to see “Parasite.” Despite this being another plane movie, I really loved the thriller comedy about the Korean class system. It looks great, is performed well, and has some of the best twists and turns in a movie I’ve seen in a while. If you like movies that go from 0 to 100 incredibly quickly, you’ll enjoy this one!

A Different Man (2024)

It’s the best movie of the year that nobody watched, and more people need to! “A Different Man” once again stars Sebastian Stan as a man with neurofibromatosis who is gifted the chance to change his appearance and how that affects him in comically sinister ways. It’s a surprisingly funny movie despite a kind of sad premise, and stays with you for a while after you’ve seen it.

Wicked (2024)

There’s not much else I can add to what everyone else has already said about this one. I have been fortunate enough to see “Wicked” twice on stage, and it was actually the musical that got me into musicals. This film absolutely lives up to and surpasses all my expectations, and I highly recommend people see it in theaters right now with all of your friends!

Almost Famous (2000)

“Almost Famous” tells the semi-autobiographical tale of William Miller (actually the director, Cameron Crowe), a high school journalist who travels with a band during the 1970s. With such a beautiful aesthetic and attitude about the main character’s coming-of-age journey, this movie is nice, easy, and fun to watch, with great music and wonderful characters. Photo by Lina Kivaka from Pexels

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

“When Harry Met Sally” is the best romantic comedy of all time. I was so happy to finally watch it after having grown up listening to my parents quote it significantly. It was so sweet and funny, and watching this soon after I experienced a breakup made me feel better about myself and my future relationships.

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

“Slumdog Millionaire” is a fantastic film about a boy who made his way from poverty in India to competing on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.” Throughout the competition, every question corresponds to a core memory of his life, as shown through flashbacks. Full of great performances and awesome music, this was a wonderful film that was something new and different. Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

Run Lola Run (1998)