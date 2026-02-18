Bliley’s Blockbusters: Top 10 Movies I Want To Give A Second Try

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether I was tired, not into them at the time, or I simply forgot about them, there are a handful of movies that I want to give another try and see if I feel differently about them. I may gain greater appreciation for them, or I’ll be taking off the rose-colored glasses I had when I watched those movies for the first time. Here they are!

The Town (2010)

One of a few “Dad picks,” this is one of my dad’s favorites that I simply couldn’t get into. Part of it was the Boston accents being hard to understand (I watched this before coming to Boston!), the dark, gritty atmosphere, and, as I mentioned earlier, just a lack of interest in studying film at the time of watching. However, if I were to watch now, I think I may like it a little bit more.

In the Mood for Love (2000)

As mentioned in my score rankings article, I fell asleep watching this one. I remember it being beautiful to watch and extremely well-made, but the plot was giving me nothing. I’d like to watch it without falling asleep and see if the slow burn hits as it was intended.

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me (1992)

I watched this film a few months after being heavily obsessed with the TV series, but I sadly admit that I hated it. I was definitely aware of the production issues, the strange structure, and the eerie imagery that came with this project. While it was equally present in the show, it impacted my viewing experience for sure. However, the lingering sadness and character exploration of Laura Palmer stuck with me, and makes me curious to check it out again.

Heat (1995)

Another “Dad pick” (and apparently a classic action movie as well?). I did not get into Heat as much as I would have liked. Val Kilmer was great, and some of the stunts were cool, but I just found the whole thing too long and dull. Hopefully, a second rewatch will change it, but this one may not be for me. Photo by Dan Gold from Unsplash

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)/ No Country For Old Men (2007)

As a big Fargo fan, I’ve been eager to check out more movies by the Coen Brothers. These are two that I’ve seen, and I enjoyed the craftsmanship, story, and characters enough to warrant a rewatch. However, when they were both over, I felt as though I had missed something deeper that would make the movie hit harder or feel more complex. I hope that a second watch will help clarify that element.

La La Land (2016)

Surprising, I know; the die-hard film and musicals fan didn’t love watching La La Land. I really only fault the quality of singing and the songs themselves, but the visuals are good, and the story is strong enough that I did cry while watching it. I think this would benefit from a second viewing, because then I know what I’m getting myself into and can set reasonable expectations.

Black Bag (2025)

This was on a lot of people’s “best of the year” lists, and compared to movies that were recently nominated for awards, I can’t for the life of me understand why this would be included. I love other Soderbergh movies, but this one just felt dull and lacked the usual charm of his other stories. Maybe I wasn’t paying enough attention and missed something everyone else noticed, but I did not get the hype.

Sneakers (1992)

On a positive note, this is actually a film I have a very positive memory of! With an insane cast and a heist-focused story, I’ve only seen it once and hold it in very high regard as an underrated gem. I want to watch it again for the sole purpose of hoping it lives up to my previous expectations!

Remember the Titans (2000)

My dad brought this one up a few days ago, and I realized that I watched it years ago, but could not remember anything about it. I know there’s football and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” and Denzel Washington, but plot and content-wise, nothing else would ring a bell. I would watch this again as if I were watching it for the first time. Photo by Ben Hershey from Unsplash

Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)