Bliley’s Blockbusters: ‘The Testament of Ann Lee’ (2025)

The Oscars are right around the corner, and it’s a pretty stacked year! I plan to write another article summing up some of the nominees, since I actually watched a lot more of these films than in previous years.

For now, though, I want to discuss a movie that came out a little too late to receive proper attention from the Academy. That movie is director Mona Fastvold’s historical musical drama, The Testament of Ann Lee.

The film follows the titular Ann, growing up in Manchester, U.K., with her brother William, and later migrating to the U.S. We see her spiritual journey as the head of the Shakers, a branch of the Quakers who profess their faith most strongly through song and dance. Ann is viewed as “Mother,” essentially the second coming of Christ.

As usual, there are so many excellent elements that are worth mentioning. It is shot and edited very well, with the “All is Summer” sequence sticking out in particular. Knowing this was made on a relatively small budget, it looks very clean and grand.

The song and dance sequences are also impressively choreographed and performed. I hate to use the term “sexual” to describe it, as it’s a religious practice and the religion prohibits intercourse, but it’s very liberating, loose, and beautiful. I’d love to learn how to dance as they do.

The performances here are also incredible. Amanda Seyfried gives one of my favorite performances I have seen from her, putting so much oomph in her portrayal and singing like an angel. Lewis Pullman is another star here as William; he is very supportive of Ann and just as invested in spreading the holy word.

I mentioned in my review of Conclave that I have done a lot of thinking about my relationship with the Catholic Church after going to Catholic school for many years. This film is a beautiful and modern depiction of prayer and faith that I can relate to. My favorite part of going to church, and the way I connected with God most was through the music.

Something that really stood out to me about this film is a recent phenomenon that I love seeing: the bending of genres. This is a musical, but only because the characters sing and dance. It also breaks the genre because their singing and dancing are a part of the story and important to the Shakers’ cause.

Media nowadays are hard to classify as just one genre. We see this during awards show season, with the debate about whether to put The Bear under drama or comedy, and in classifying what movies at the Golden Globes fall into which category, yet many compete under the same umbrella for the Oscars.

The Testament of Ann Lee serves as Hollywood’s latest project with a hard-to-classify genre and great performances in acting, singing, and dancing. Plus, it’s a beautiful story about an unknown religion. I hope we keep getting films this experimental in the future and, more importantly, that they will be nominated by the Academy.

Highly recommend this one!

