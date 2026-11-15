This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

All good things must come to an end, and recently, more and more shows have struggled to stick the perfect landing in their final season. Between Euphoria and Stranger Things, and even going back a few years to say The Umbrella Academy, lots of series tend to run out of steam and let down their fans by not delivering on the potential built up over multiple seasons.

FX’s The Bear, however, is not one of those shows. I have never seen a more quality-consistent, entertaining, and addictive series that pays off on all that it promised for its characters and plot quite like this one.

If you’re unfamiliar with The Bear, it’s a comedic (debatable by most) high-energy series about Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a renowned chef who comes home to Chicago to help save his family’s dying sandwich shop by turning it into a high-end restaurant. It says a lot about family and passions, as well as when and where to stop when you start experiencing burnout.

The plot of this particular season borrows a little bit from HBO’s The Pitt, in that the whole season takes place in one night, the last night of service before they run out of supplies and money. All of our beloved characters have to rally one final time to see if the blood, sweat, and tears they put into the restaurant were worth it.

All of the typical Emmy-winning elements of the show are firing on all cylinders. The talent both behind and on-camera work seamlessly to make every conversation feel necessary and emotionally effective, often hilarious as well. Not only that, but the show looks as sharp as ever, making it hard not to binge the whole season (tempting when the episodes are only 30 minutes).

Unlike most of my articles, I won’t rave about the acting or characters too much, not just to avoid spoilers, but because it’s enough to look at the movies that have come out in the past few years. Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and so many others have been booked and busy since the show started, yet continue to give it all here and tug at my heartstrings each time.

For most people who watched this show, they tend to enjoy seasons one and two, and agree on a quality decline after that. While I agree that seasons three and four are a little slower, it works better that way, given that season two in particular was hectic and intense. By the time the final season came around, I was excited and confident, despite a lot of fans being withdrawn from the show.

I think this series works best as a five-course meal. Season one starts strong and self-contained, season two gives you a sense of the high-caliber content, season three is a palate cleanser to calm things down, and season four works as a hearty rebuild to a beautiful and sweet season five dessert.

Another way of viewing this series is by analyzing it as the five stages of Carmy’s grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Whether intentional or not, I’m glad the showrunners quit while they were ahead rather than stretching out their story beats longer than they need to. It made for a much more compelling narrative.

Original photo by Noyonika Gupta

The Bear stands as a shining indicator that good-quality TV can be shot and released each year without a ridiculously large budget, a trend that is becoming increasingly less common but not irrelevant in conversation. As I mentioned in my Heated Rivalry review, these people know how to maximize their time and resources, returning to an old form.

I truly cannot recommend this show more; it’s the perfect 30-minute package of beautifully shot, wonderfully written, and passionately acted television that feels like a warm, fresh hug every time new episodes drop. I miss it very much, but I look forward to a rewatch later down the road and envy those who will get to experience it for the first time.

So long to one of the best shows in recent years.

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