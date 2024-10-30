Bliley’s Blockbusters: Sing Street (2016)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Back in 2020, while hanging around my house with little to do aside from virtual classes, I became obsessed with the soundtrack to a new Broadway musical my mom had introduced me to, Sing Street. Despite the musical never getting to see the light of day, I found out later that it was based on a film by the same name, so I finally decided to watch it two weeks ago.

Sing Street is an independent musical coming-of-age film set in 1980s Ireland. Conor, a new kid from a broken home at a strict all-boys high school, decides to start a band with his friends. Although originally trying to impress a girl, he eventually discovers music as a way to express himself.

The first thing I want to comment on is, of course, the music. Music is a huge part of the plot of this film, both the licensed (or pre-existing) songs and the original songs. I love the inclusion of classic 80s rock or pop songs, partly because my parents raised me on a lot of 80s music, but also because it’s cool to see the evolution in the band’s style.

The original songs were the only aspect of the film that I knew before going into it, and I was so happy to hear all of these songs that, to be honest, I hadn’t listened to in a fairly long time. While the singing isn’t necessarily the best (listen to the Broadway recording; the quality is much better and includes two songs not in the movie), they are so cute and catchy that you can’t help but love them! If I had to pick a favorite, I’d say “Up” is the winner. This was the first song I’d heard and it automatically puts me in a good mood every single time.

Another element that I connected with was the simplicity of the writing and acting. This is a pretty straightforward story with a lot of room for little moments between the characters that just feel very real. My favorite moment in this movie was a particular kiss scene, where the characters talk and act like how teenagers would actually speak and act in an awkward, blossoming relationship. There’s this essence of innocence and awkwardness that I haven’t seen in a movie before; it felt really special.

My only real issue with the film is the ending. Without getting into spoilers, the ending feels a little rushed and has much bigger consequences than the rest of the movie deals with. It’s cute and accompanied by a great final song, don’t get me wrong, it just felt a little hectic for a relatively calm movie overall.

I was so glad to finally check out Sing Street, and I highly recommend watching it for a killer soundtrack and good vibes!

