Bliley’s Blockbusters: My Favorite Fictional Boyfriends

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If I am known for anything among my friend group, it’s that I easily develop crushes on fictional men. You could say it’s because I have high standards, or because some men are just more charming in a fictional setting, but there’s a plethora of characters portrayed on screen who are attractive for their looks, personality, or their deeds.

It took me a while, but I’ve narrowed the list down to five men who I think check off all the boxes, but unfortunately don’t exist in real life. I also recommend the projects that these characters are attached to, and I hope you enjoy my list!

Aragorn (The Lord of the Rings)

Nothing gets women going quite like a chivalrous man from a fantasy project. I grew up watching The Lord of the Rings movies and realized later in life what a golden standard Viggo Mortensen’s Aragorn sets, truly a blueprint that we need to return to. Aragorn is a future king, albeit a handsome, rugged Ranger, when we first meet him. He immediately springs into action by helping the Hobbits on their journey, even though he didn’t need to get involved. Not to mention, he has a beautiful relationship with his girlfriend Arwen, who he puts before almost everything else. What sticks out most about Aragorn, though, is that he’s manly while still being vulnerable. He weeps when his friends die, and can still make us swoon by just pushing open doors. He’s truly a specimen that deserves recognition.

Calvin Evans (Lessons in Chemistry)

I’ve addressed this man before in my article about the book/show, but my goodness, is Calvin Evans a special character! The brilliant scientist was brought to life on the TV miniseries by Lewis Pullman, and I won’t lie — he was a huge draw to get me to read the original book. Calvin and the story’s protagonist, Elizabeth, butt heads constantly, but their relationship is undeniably electric. He cares for her so much, even if she’s not the most emotional person in the world. Don’t worry, Calvin, if Elizabeth doesn’t want to give you kids, I will.

Atticus Finch (To Kill A Mockingbird)

For all my classic literature girls out there, Gregory Peck accurately captured one of the best fictional fathers and looked beautiful while doing it. Like Calvin Evans, Atticus Finch sets unrealistic expectations of kind men in books and on the screen. Atticus Finch is a lawyer who is all about doing the right thing and sticking up for the underprivileged. Not to mention he’s a single father of two, so he has an example to set. He’s just all around an incredible guy whose virtues, looks, and closing argument never fail to make me smile.

Sanji Vinsmoke (One Piece *live action specifically*)

Of all the options on this list, Sanji would be the one to give people pause, and it’s based on looks alone. Being based on an anime character who was inherently a pervert doesn’t do you any favors either. However, the live-action tremendously improves his personality and charisma. Taz Skylar adds so much to the iconic chef of the Straw Hat crew, including a sexy British accent, actual kickboxing and cooking skills, and a natural charisma and charm, shifting him away from being a lovesick pervert and toward a suave gentleman who cooks and respects women. Once again, Sanji is an example of adaptation making characters right. I get so much joy from watching him fight and flirt, which easily brings him up in my rankings of fictional men. Photo by Elijah O\’Donnell from Unsplash

Bucky Barnes (Marvel Cinematic Universe)