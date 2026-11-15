This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Birthdays have always been a huge deal in my family, and I turned 19 yesterday with none of them here. Coming to college has made me realize that not everyone celebrates with a party, decorations, and dedicated time with loved ones.

Over the last few weeks, I’ve dreaded thinking about my birthday. I knew it would feel completely different without a big hug from my mom or my brother’s special birthday breakfast. To be honest, I thought it would feel incredibly lonely — like I was by myself with no one to celebrate with. To my surprise, my birthday in college has been one of the most special birthdays yet.

Though my mom couldn’t be here with me, I woke up to a fully decorated dorm. My roommate had stayed up late blowing up balloons, taping streamers, and making paper cakes. I was so surprised when I got out of bed, and immediately, I felt a sense of joy and love.

The day only got better when I was surrounded by most of my friends for brunch and then a much-needed shopping spree on Newbury Street. The day felt similar to back home, almost like Boston is starting to really feel like my new home.

The evening was my favorite part. I was surprised by a birthday dinner surrounded by my closest friends whom I didn’t think could make it. Seeing them in the lobby made me feel so giddy, and I was so surprised. Of course, the food was amazing, but more than that, the company was even better. Though I couldn’t spend my day with my family back home, I was lucky enough to spend it with my chosen family in Boston.

All of this to say: birthdays don’t have to feel lonely. Just because something is different from what you are used to doesn’t mean that it’s wrong.

Be flexible and let those around you love you, especially on your special day!

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