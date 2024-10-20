The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the only daughter sandwiched between two brothers, I spent my childhood yearning for an older sister to maneuver me through the trials and tribulations of growing up. Though my brothers are two of my best friends, jealousy seeped through my veins watching the dynamics of Ramona and Beezus, or DJ, Stephanie, and Michelle on Full House.

I craved someone to experience girlhood with, ask embarrassing questions to, or even be screamed at for stealing sweaters from. Not all dreams can come true, but to honor those with a similar experience, I have compiled a list of big sister advice I wish I had had growing up.

Don’t Waste Your Money On Trends — Spend on Staples Trends come and go, but staples are forever. It is so tempting to buy a certain mini skirt or going-out top that is all the rage, but then it ends up on the thrift store racks in a couple of weeks. Instead of spending copious amounts of money on trends, invest in quality staples that will last for years. It will save you money in the long term while also helping the environment. Photo by Becca McHaffie from Unsplash Invest In A Journal Feelings can be all-consuming, and it is easy to act rashly because of them, which can lead to a series of predicaments. Getting a notebook to jot down feelings as they come up has been one of the best things I discovered in my teenage years. Journaling is a great way to blow off steam while also getting to know yourself in a deeper way. It’s a place to ask yourself: Why am I feeling this way, and how can I respond to this? Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels It’s Only Embarrassing If You’re Embarrassed Putting yourself out there is awkward, but quintessential to growing up. Embarrassing moments are inevitable, but how you respond to them is up to you. It is important to remember that most of the time when you make a mistake or are feeling self-conscious about something, others are so focused on themselves that they will not remember. Situations like these are only embarrassing if you are embarrassed, so shake it off. Taking the higher road, being the bigger person, and living unbothered will give you a newfound sense of confidence that you will carry throughout life. Photo by nappy from Pexels

The biggest piece of advice I could give is to not spend your life shape-shifting yourself to conform to something that isn’t you. Do what makes you happy, listen to music that you love, laugh loudly, leave situations that weigh you down, and be kind.

Live authentically and others will follow!

