Beli: The Social Media App For Foodies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve ever spent 20 minutes deciding where to eat, doomscrolled through TikToks and Instagram reels for food spots, or asked your friends for restaurant recommendations, you’re not alone. Finding good food has become a social experience, and Beli truly takes this to the next level.

I used to be the person complaining while my friends took pictures of their food, far too impatient to wait for them to capture the most aesthetic angles before digging in. Nowadays, I’m always the last one to put my camera away. Beli has become my digital food diary, a place where my memories and the best bites are stored.

Beli is a restaurant-ranking app that combines food reviews, social networking, and personal recommendations into one platform. Instead of scrolling endlessly through reviews from strangers, users can follow their friends, see where they’ve eaten, and compare their favorite restaurants.

One of my favorite parts about Beli is its ranking system. After trying a new restaurant, users can rank it on a scale from 0.0 to 10.0 against other places they’ve tried, forming a personalized list of their favorite spots. Rankings are also divided into categories like the type of restaurant (bakeries, bars, etc) or different cuisines.

Users can also bookmark places for future visits, making it easy to keep track of restaurants that they want to try. No more endless searching for your next meal — Beli can give you recommendations in seconds based on your location.

Similar to apps like Spotify and Letterboxd, Beli gives me a way to show off my personality through my food preferences. I love being able to add little notes about what I ordered, what I liked, and whether a restaurant is actually worth the hype. Through Beli, food has become another way to express myself online.

As a college student, I’m always looking for spots where I can grab a quick bite in between meetings and classes. Whether I’m searching for a new coffee shop to study at or planning dinner with friends, Beli makes it easier to organize my options without jumping between multiple platforms.

In 2026, food and social media go hand in hand. Part of what makes Beli so fun is being able to look back at all the places you’ve tried and the memories you’ve made along the way. Sometimes, the best restaurant recommendations come from your friends, and finding a new favorite spot is just as exciting as going back to an old one.

Whether you’re hunting for your next matcha obsession or looking for somewhere to eat in a new city, Beli is definitely worth the download.

And who knows? You might just become that friend who makes everyone wait for the perfect food pic, too.

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