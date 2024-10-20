The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

One of my most vivid memories of middle school was desperately trying to convince my mom to buy me a mascara. Ever since I persuaded her, makeup has been a part of my everyday life. Even my first job working as a Beauty Advisor and cashier at Ulta Beauty pertained to makeup. Now, with a college student budget, I’ve found the best makeup products that won’t break the bank!

A newer addition to my makeup routine is this skin tint from Maybelline. It’s amazing for people with dry skin! With Vitamin C and a serum base, I love how natural and dewy this product makes my skin look, without making me look sweaty. For those with more oily skin, I recommend the Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation which keeps natural oils at bay without leaving your skin feeling caked with makeup.

Although I sometimes use higher-end concealers, I often find myself reaching for this cheaper Morphe concealer instead. The blurring capabilities, lightweight feel, and medium-natural coverage of this concealer are perfect for both light and heavy makeup days. I’d recommend setting this concealer under your eye with powder, as it does tend to crease.

A tried and true classic, this loose powder is one of my favorite powders of all time, regardless of price! The translucent powder works great for a wide range of skin tones and doesn’t feel heavy on the skin. Photo by Raphael Lovaski on Unsplash

e.l.f. Cosmetics really did something with these two cream products! I’ve been using both the bronzer and blush for a couple of years, and I still reach for them constantly. They’re pigmented, have beautiful shades, and are easy to apply and blend for beginners of cream products.

Though I usually opt for a higher-end brown pencil on more natural days, I love this NYX brow pen for my fuller glam makeup! The shade range is great for all brow colors and the pen applicator is perfect for filling in the brows for a bolder look.

My first eyeshadow palette was from Morphe, and I’ve continued buying my eyeshadows from them ever since! Pigmented, blendable, and absolutely dreamy, Morphe eyeshadows definitely give you a bang for your buck with these nine color palettes. If you’re looking for a great neutral eyeshadow palette, complete with mattes and shimmers, the Midnight Dune palette from Morphe comes highly recommended by me! Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

If there’s one thing about me, it’s that you will never see me go out without eyeliner. I like to think that I’ve mastered the art of eyeliner, especially for hooded eyes. Through plenty of trial and error, I’ve found that the best drugstore eyeliner pen has to be the Maybelline Eyestudio Eyeliner in black—just make sure it’s waterproof for a lasting wing!

I’ve been a mascara fanatic ever since I started wearing makeup. Good drugstore mascaras, though, are the most difficult makeup products to find. However, I would highly recommend ULTAmate Lashes by the Ulta Beauty Collection for those who want to test out a new drugstore mascara. It doesn’t smudge and holds a curl for my straight lashes!

While some might argue setting spray is an optional step, I think setting spray is crucial for your makeup to last all day. I love the fine mist of this e.l.f. Cosmetics one and often drown my face in it. Plus, my makeup never transfers when I use it! Photo by Leah Kelley from Pexels