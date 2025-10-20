Bad Bunny at the 50-Yard Line

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Super Bowl LX halftime show performer has been announced, and Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny will be gracing our screens in February of next year.

While it’s still over three months away, this performance is already generating buzz… and debate. Many are celebrating representation and the promise of beloved melodies. However, others are upset with what some categorize as fear and racism.

Bad Bunny is a singer-songwriter widely regarded as the “King of Latin Trap” for his role in globalizing reggaetón and trap music styles. Beyond being a performer, he is often quite vocal about his political beliefs and is known for challenging gender norms, supporting marginalized communities, and defying mainstream expectations. His latest hit album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS followed a similar pattern: celebrating Puerto Rican culture while criticizing U.S. colonialism and its ongoing effects. This is why his presence at the Super Bowl marks a cultural shift.

The Super Bowl halftime show is peak American mainstream visibility, with over 130 million people tuning in annually. Past performers have included U.S. pop icons such as Katy Perry, Michael Jackson, and Beyoncé. This choice, some argue, breaks the mold by having a largely Spanish-speaking artist lead the show.

Bad Bunny is known for performances that highlight Latin pride, anti-colonial themes, and political statements. With the Super Bowl’s massive, mainstream audience, there’s growing speculation about whether he’ll deliver a bold message or keep it safe to meet the NFL’s expectations. While some wonder if he’ll be pressured to tone it down, many fans hope he stays true to his voice and uses the stage to represent.

Bad Bunny’s recent monologue on SNL seemed to indicate he would make a bold statement when he said, “I’m very excited to be doing the Super Bowl, and I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy.” Switching to Spanish, he added add, “Especially all the Latinos and Latinas across the world, and here, in the United States, all those who have worked to open doors. It’s more than an achievement for myself, it’s an achievement for all of us. It shows our footprint, and our contribution to this country, that no one will ever be able to take away or erase.”

That statement alone sparked both celebratory and critical reactions, highlighting just how contested his upcoming performance has become. While many praised his words as a proud acknowledgment of Latino contributions to U.S. culture, others saw it as too political or divisive.

Online backlash has followed, with critics questioning his “American-ness” and suggesting he doesn’t represent the Super Bowl’s core audience. Fans have been quick to respond, pointing out that as a Puerto Rican, Bad Bunny is a U.S.-born citizen, making him “more American” than some past performers like Rihanna, who were widely celebrated despite being immigrants. The criticism, most say, reflects a familiar pattern: Artists of color are often expected to prove their belonging when they step into the national spotlight.

Regardless of what happens, ongoing discourse has already made Bad Bunny’s performance about more than music. Whether it’s met with celebration, controversy, or both, the performance will undoubtedly grace headlines.

Past performances, including Kendrick Lamar’s last year, have proven that the Super Bowl isn’t just a game. It’s a stage for one’s identity and message to be heard.

