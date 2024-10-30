As Election Day Gets Closer, Here’s What’s At Stake For Women On The Ballot 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Election Day gets closer, here’s a reminder for women on what’s at stake in this election. Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June 2022, abortion rights have been a pivotal point of contention in the race for the presidency.

Vice President Kamala Harris has built her campaign on the protection of abortion rights for women, proposing to sign into legislation a restoration of the federal right for abortion. However, her opponent, former President Donald Trump has openly taken credit for the overturning of Roe v. Wade, taking a stance of leaving the issue up to the states.

Now more than ever, it is important to recognize the looming threat to women’s autonomy that is being proposed. By leaving the issue up to the states, it is leaving an opening for anti-choice legislators to take any and all measures against women’s rights, especially in terms of abortion access, medical care, and access to contraception.

In some cases, women are being denied life-saving care by doctors and medical professionals due to abortion bans in certain states that can prosecute doctors if they perform abortions. In other cases, such as Amber Nicole Thurman, the state of Georgia banned dilation and curettage, also known as the D&C procedure, and she died due to an infection caused by fetal matter not being expelled from her body after taking an abortion pill.

In this election, around 11 ballot measures on abortion will be decided by voters, with ten proposing to provide constitutional measures rights to abortion and one in the state of Nebraska, which would limit the time in which an abortion could be performed.

It is crucial that we recognize what is on the line regarding women in this election. Abortion bans are destroying the lives of women, taking away their ability to choose for themselves, and, in some cases, killing them. These bans extend to access to contraceptives and IVF procedures and are disproportionately affecting women of color in states that have enacted them.

So, as we vote this November 5, let’s remember what’s at stake for women in this election and make the best and most mindful decision, regardless of political affiliation.

Have a happy and safe election day!

