The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

As the sun sets on summer, many wallow in feelings of back-to-school depression and fear the cold weather, forgetting the excitement of the events that fall brings like Halloween and football. No place embraces autumn quite like the six states in the top right-hand corner of the United States.

I myself am a Connecticut native who goes to college in Massachusetts. I’ve never lived outside of New England, so I consider myself an expert on all the joys our region has to offer. No matter what state you travel to, you will see beautiful sights, eat yummy food, and see a Dunkin Donuts at every corner.

New England’s epicenter is Boston, located all the way to the east of Massachusetts. There are things to do year-round in Beantown, but taking advantage of autumn in the city should be any tourist’s priority.

Whether it be strolls down the Esplanade, picnics at the Common, or shopping at Faneuil Hall, there is always a way to explore Boston in the fall. However, I’d argue that leaving the city will allow you to experience New England’s best.

Around 40 minutes north of Massachusetts’ capital is Salem. Located beautifully on the coast, Salem is known for its historic Witch Trials that took place during the late 17th century. The town embraces its history, as tourists fill up museums, attend shows, and walk through cemeteries of all things witchy.

Halloween season peaks Salem’s tourism, so book your tickets fast. Bostonians can travel from their city to The City of Witches for a mere $8 on the Commuter Rail, or a more unique journey starting at $29 on the ferry. No matter how you get there, a day spent in Salem is a worthwhile way to embrace the spooky season.

For a change of scenery, travelers can head southwest to the Constitution State: Connecticut. I have a lot of pride in being a nutmegger—there is so much beauty in the state of roughly 5,000 square miles. Many believe that Connecticut is merely a nuisance located between New York City and Boston. It’s my personal opinion that they just haven’t done their research.

Connecticut has beautiful hiking trails that express foliage at the highest degree. Sleeping Giant in Hamden, Gillette Castle in East Haddam, and Southford Falls in my hometown of Southbury all provide opportunities for some sightseeing. If workouts don’t particularly pique your fancy, I recommend heading east to the coastal town of Mystic or west to Greenwich for some shopping and great eats.

If I could give you my top choice, however, I believe fall days are best spent at Silverman’s Farm, located in Easton, CT. Silverman’s was my favorite place to spend a September Sunday. There are opportunities for pumpkin and apple picking, hayrides, and my personal favorite: the animal farm. Silverman’s is a great place to spend with family and friends, and no matter how old you are, I guarantee you will love their apple cider as much as I do.

All of the activities aforementioned can be achieved in any state in New England. The beauty of our region features colonial-style homes, ordering a “coffee regular”, and streets filled with Patriots flags. It’s truly a community like no other.

So, pack your coziest sweater, grab a warm cup of cider, and get ready to experience the best that autumn has to offer. Because in New England, fall is more than just a season—it’s a way of life!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!