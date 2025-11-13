Am I Accidentally Becoming A Food Critic At 19? (North End Edition)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the past few months of living in Boston, I’ve found unexplainable joy in trying new restaurants and indulging in new cuisines and dining experiences. This new hobby of mine has led me to discover that while I enjoy these experiences, I enjoy sharing them with people even more. Being able to share the delight with others is exactly what food is about; it’s not just the taste or the experience, but rather the community and joy it fosters.

These are some of my top picks for great food in an atmosphere meant to be enjoyed with your favorite people.

Bova’s Bakery Although not technically a sit-down restaurant in the North End, this place is just such a Boston staple that it earns a spot on the list based on the experience alone. The variety of pastries and late-night eats make this the perfect place to go after a late night out, a concert, or when you just need a sweet treat to cheer you up after exams. What do I order? Cappuccino Cannoli + Small Lobster Tail. Photo by Any Lane from Pexels Trattoria Il Panino If you can’t tell by my usual order, Trattoria is one of my favorite restaurants in the North End for seafood, even though it’s not technically a seafood restaurant. Although they have a wonderful selection of pasta and other Italian dishes, their salmon is the best that I have ever tasted in my entire life. With generously sized portions and flavors that are out of this world, this restaurant is a must-try next time you’re in the North End! What do I order? Shrimp al Limoncello + Salmone Arrosto. Ciao Roma This is one of my favorite restaurants for a girls’ day or night! With an ample menu for both brunch and dinner, you’ll always be able to find something delicious to try here! This is the perfect place to dress up in cute clothes and have a day out with your girls, pass time gossiping on their outdoor patio over drinks, or have an intimate conversation in their dining room while snacking on appetizers! What do I order? Brunch: Ciao Roma Benedict. Dinner: Bruschetta + Shrimp Scampi. Tony and Elaine’s This restaurant was a more recent try for me, but even after one visit there, I know it’s a place that I’ll keep coming back to during my time in Boston. The vibes and atmosphere of this restaurant are incredible. The old school style decor makes the place feel so warm and inviting, and the friendliness of the staff just takes the cake! The portions of food are just the right size as well, perfectly filling without making you feel too full to walk home. This restaurant is the perfect spot for an intimate date night or for a long debrief over drinks and food with friends. What do I order? Cacio e Pepe + Caesar Salad. Photo by Louis Hansel from Unsplash Limoncello Limoncello is an absolute classic, and my favorite Italian restaurant in the entirety of Boston. From the food to the experience, this restaurant checks all my boxes. They start you off with a delicious loaf of freshly baked bread, served with a side of olive oil and an olive medley, along with an entire dish of Parmesan cheese. Genuinely, I could survive off the complimentary bread, parmesan, and olives for the rest of my life. It’s THAT good. Not only is the cuisine delicious and delectable, but the service and atmosphere of this place are through the roof. Eating in the restaurant feels like eating with family, with laughter echoing throughout the entire dining room and everyone enjoying themselves. Limoncello will always be my go-to for date nights, girls’ nights, or even just when I’m in the mood for a homey meal. What do I order? Caesar Salad + Costolette Di Agnello.

Don’t worry, even if you’ve already eaten your way through the North End, there are plenty of places in Boston that I still have to try out and review with my (non-professional) food critiques!

If you’re ever looking for some good Italian cuisine, make sure to check out my recommendations for the North End!

