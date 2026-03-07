Alysa Liu is Changing the Game

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I feel most patriotic during the Olympics. This is especially true when it comes to figure skating. This year’s U.S. team was absolutely stacked, from Amber Glenn and Ilia Malinin to our reigning champion, Alysa Liu.

A 20-year-old from Oakland, California, Alysa returned to Olympic ice against all odds. I’ve followed her story for a little while. From what I understand, she grew up a competitive skater, even skating at the 2022 Beijing Olympics at age 16. Afterward, she shockingly announced her retirement on Instagram. Skating at such a high level so young had burned her out both mentally and physically. She took time off, traveled, explored other hobbies, and hung out with people she loved. Eventually, she found her way back to skating, going on to win Worlds in 2025 and qualifying for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Like many who have been following the 2026 Winter Olympics, I have grown very fond of Alysa. In interviews, she has explained that her return to skating was entirely on her own terms. She chooses her dresses and music, she contributes to the design of her choreography, and she doesn’t let anyone tell her what she can or can’t eat. She has an incredible perspective about life, summarized in her own words: “I connect with everything but am attached to nothing.” Her work ethic and passion are so powerful and inspiring, making her a wonderful role model. Her commitment to herself — from her boundaries to her personal style — reflects unparalleled authenticity.

Truly, Alysa Liu has stolen hearts across the world. On top of being very charismatic and relatable, she is an incredible athlete. Watching her skate genuinely takes your breath away, with her complex jump combinations, loose and flowy style, and the energy she exudes. It’s magic.

If you haven’t already, go check out one of Alysa’s programs! I guarantee it’ll blow you away.

