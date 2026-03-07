Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
figure skating
figure skating
Photo by Logan Weaver from Unsplash
BU | Culture

Alysa Liu is Changing the Game

Julia Hamdi Student Contributor, Boston University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I feel most patriotic during the Olympics. This is especially true when it comes to figure skating. This year’s U.S. team was absolutely stacked, from Amber Glenn and Ilia Malinin to our reigning champion, Alysa Liu. 

A 20-year-old from Oakland, California, Alysa returned to Olympic ice against all odds. I’ve followed her story for a little while. From what I understand, she grew up a competitive skater, even skating at the 2022 Beijing Olympics at age 16. Afterward, she shockingly announced her retirement on Instagram. Skating at such a high level so young had burned her out both mentally and physically. She took time off, traveled, explored other hobbies, and hung out with people she loved. Eventually, she found her way back to skating, going on to win Worlds in 2025 and qualifying for the 2026 Winter Olympics. 

group of people ice skating
Land of If

Like many who have been following the 2026 Winter Olympics, I have grown very fond of Alysa. In interviews, she has explained that her return to skating was entirely on her own terms. She chooses her dresses and music, she contributes to the design of her choreography, and she doesn’t let anyone tell her what she can or can’t eat. She has an incredible perspective about life, summarized in her own words: “I connect with everything but am attached to nothing.” Her work ethic and passion are so powerful and inspiring, making her a wonderful role model. Her commitment to herself — from her boundaries to her personal style — reflects unparalleled authenticity. 

Truly, Alysa Liu has stolen hearts across the world. On top of being very charismatic and relatable, she is an incredible athlete. Watching her skate genuinely takes your breath away, with her complex jump combinations, loose and flowy style, and the energy she exudes. It’s magic. 

samuel branch ZPVisr0s hQ unsplash?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp&dpr=4
Unsplash

If you haven’t already, go check out one of Alysa’s programs! I guarantee it’ll blow you away. 

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!

Julia Hamdi

BU '27

Julia Hamdi is a student contributor for the Boston University chapter of Her Campus. She enjoys exploring topics surrounding food, art, film, fitness, and literature.

Beyond Her Campus, Julia works as an Admissions Ambassador for BU, where she gives tours to prospective students and their families. She also is a member of the Boston University Chapter of the Phi Alpha Delta Pre-Law fraternity, the North African Student Organization, and the Student Government Executive Social Advocacy Team. She is currently a junior at Boston University majoring in Political Science and minoring in Psychology.

In her free time, Julia loves to paint, lift weights, bake, and log films in her Letterboxd. She also loves to travel and hopes to explore everything the world has to offer.