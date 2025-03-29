After Spring Break, There Are 3 Places I Want To Visit Next

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Boston winters are long. Cold air, icy streets, and overpowering wind gusts make even the shortest walk to class practically impossible. As soon as students come back in January for the second semester, they circle that one week on their calendars in March that seems so far away: spring break.

For spring break this year, I took my first ever trip to Europe. My friends and I decided to jet off to Lisbon, Portugal, a city that all of us knew little about.

However, after spending a few days strolling through the cobblestone streets of Chiado and Barrio Alto, eating delicious food, and taking a boat tour on the Tagus River, we all fell in love with Lisbon. We were all so sad to leave.

Not only did this trip make me want to return to Portugal, but it also inspired me to explore more of the world. In no particular order, here is a list of some of the places on my travel bucket list:

Copenhagen, Denmark It might be because I was obsessed with Pitch Perfect 2 as a child, but I’ve always wanted to go to Copenhagen. The iconic, colorful architecture is enough to get anyone intrigued, but there’s so much more that Denmark’s capital city has to offer. I do consider myself to be a history buff, so I would love to explore different museums in the city, such as the National Museum of Denmark and the Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek. Additionally, I would explore the Rosenborg Castle, which was built in 1606. In my opinion, the best part of travelling is simply wandering around and taking in the sights of a new place. From the looks of it, Copenhagen is easy on the eyes. Photo by Anete L?si?a from Unsplash Bangkok, Thailand It’s a good thing I like to fly, because a flight from Boston to Bangkok can span over 18 hours. However, a trip to the capital of Thailand would be well worth it. I’ve never been to Asia before, and I would love to make Bangkok my first destination in a new continent. The rich history, shopping, culture, and most of all, the food draw me to this location. Outside the city, I would venture out to the Thai Islands for the beach and prime relaxation time. Wendy Hero/Pexels Bogotá, Colombia Fun fact about me: I have Colombian heritage! My maternal grandfather is from Bogotá, and I still have lots of relatives living there. Though I would definitely take in all of the cultural and historical sights of the city, my time in Colombia would be focused on connecting with my heritage. I took Spanish throughout middle and high school, and though I’m nowhere near fluent, I would definitely take advantage of my time in Colombia to speak the language. A lot of my relatives living there don’t speak English, so I would love to learn more Spanish to have conversations with them. Photo by Askar Abayev from Pexels

I thank my spring break trip to Lisbon for inspiring me to travel more. There are endless amounts of places to see, and I can’t wait to explore more of the world.

