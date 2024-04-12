The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Transferring schools as a college student can be stressful and intimidating. Here are eight tips I wish someone would have told me before my sophomore year began at BU.

Set Boundaries With Your Roommate(s) This will allow you and your roommate to build respect, resolve conflicts faster, and establish a sense of comfort and privacy. Meet with an Advisor Communicate your academic goals and learn how to achieve them. Create a plan to ensure you are on track and are fulfilling your graduation requirements. Photo by Ekrulila from Pexels Keep an eye on Transfer Credits Work closely with your previous and current schools to ensure your completed work is accounted for. If a specific credit did not transfer, reach out to an advisor and ask for clarity on why the credit(s) were not granted. Get to know your professors Don’t be afraid to speak to professors. They are present to guide you in your academic journey and can be useful resources in the future. The best way to create a professional relationship with a professor is to utilize office hours, send emails, and participate in class. Get Involved As a transfer, I was scared to join clubs my first semester. I finally joined a few clubs in my second semester and regretted not partaking in earlier. Joining clubs is an easy way to start meeting new people and making friends, especially as a transfer student. Photo by Mimi Thian from Unsplash Explore the new area Step out of your college bubble by experiencing the surrounding areas. Find new restaurants, exciting stores, or a potential new activity. This may help take your mind off school and implement a work/life balance. find a New Hobby I bought a pack of colored pencils and a children’s coloring book from Target. Coloring allowed me to relax when I was feeling stressed. Play around with a few hobbies and find one that works for you. Stay Positive I initially struggled with the transition. However, I persevered by embracing the new school and recognizing that it was an opportunity for personal growth, new experiences, and life-long memories.

I hope these quick tips will help guide you in your transfer process.

good luck To all my fellow transfer students at your new schools!

