Addison Rae: From TikToker to Pop Star

As the North American leg of the Addison Tour comes to a close, it’s a perfect time to reflect on the unique journey Addison Rae took to pop stardom.

Rae emerged as a dancer in late 2019 as TikTok began to gain traction, joining the Hype House alongside others, including Charli D’Amelio, Avani, and LilHuddy. While TikTok dances are not known to require much dancing expertise, Addison actually began competitively dancing at age 6, as stated by herself in a Popcast interview. She describes dance as an escape from her chaotic family life, the same family that made Addison the center of many social media scandals in 2020.

Her parents, alleged Trump supporters, earned her the infamous nickname “Addison Raecist,” a name that still haunts her career to this day. Additionally, Addison dated Bryce Hall, a very open fan of Trump, during her time at the Hype House, stirring up the allegations further. Addison has frequently denied any support of Trump, even speaking out against him this year in an interview with Vogue France, saying, “Things are changing at a crazy speed; it is unbelievable how quickly someone can abuse a newly acquired power, becoming disconnected from others and from the values of their country. And it feels like certain freedoms are being slowly taken away from us, which is very scary.”

Her music career has gained her a lot of support from the LGBTQ+ community, which she has frequently expressed support for despite Trump’s homophobic administration.

In the same Popcast interview, Addison expressed that music has acted as a new sort of escape for her, explaining that her focus on upbeat music rather than ballads stems as a result of this escapism. Her music revolves around a central theme of self-expression, which has been evident in her songwriting since her 2021 debut single “Obsessed,” which focused on her experiences with being an influencer.

The “Obsessed” music video featured expressive choreography, a trend that she has carried into the rest of her career. Addison presently captivates crowds through her dynamic performances, including advanced dancing, incredible vocals, and standout costume design. It is this emphasis on production and being true to oneself that has truly allowed her to rebrand and make a new name for herself.

Personally, I saw Addison when she performed at Roadrunner in Boston, and I have never been so convinced that she is an up-and-coming superstar. I have been a follower of hers since her 2023 EP AR, but I believe that she is still growing and improving as an artist and performer. While I still love “2 die 4” and “Nothing On (But The Radio),” Addison displays many distinct signs of maturity and uniqueness that her EP lacked. “Diet Pepsi” helped pave her way to the spotlight, but I view “Aquamarine” and “Headphones On” as Addison’s best songs yet.

During her show, she consistently kept the audience engaged, sometimes through her careful manipulation of her body movements and other times through rave-like performances. “New York” and “Von Dutch,” a Charli XCX cover, are two songs that I felt rivaled the excitement and energy of a rave, with flashing lights and jumping crowds. During “Money is Everything,” the stage crew released various confetti, including dollar bills with Addison’s face on them. This kept everyone energized and ready for more.

Also, she opened with “Fame is a Gun,” a performance that included an amazing costume change from a white dress to black lingerie; this drew many screams from the excited crowd. On the other hand, her rendition of “Summer Forever” centered more around vocals, inducing everyone to sway back and forth with their hands raised high.

Overall, I think Addison Rae has all of the elements needed to be the industry’s next star. Don’t be shocked if she ends up winning a Grammy for Best New Artist!

This is just the beginning of her career.

