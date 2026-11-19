This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year, as soon as the holiday season starts approaching, I find myself looking forward to one thing in particular: The Nutcracker. Between the stunning costumes, classical music, and elaborate sets, I’ve always been completely obsessed with this ballet.

I’ve watched it more times than I can count, and somehow I never get tired of watching it. Going to see The Nutcracker every December is a tradition that I never want to give up.

Growing up as a dancer, ballet was a huge part of my childhood. I spent countless hours in a dance studio each week practicing routines and learning new choreography. Because of this, I’ve always had a huge appreciation for the amount of work and dedication that goes into ballet.

Although I no longer dance, I will still always love performances, and The Nutcracker has always been my favorite.

For anyone unfamiliar with its history, The Nutcracker actually dates back more than 130 years. According to the American Ballet Theatre, the ballet first premiered in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Dec. 18, 1892.

With music composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the ballet was based on E.T.A. Hoffmann’s story The Nutcracker and the Mouse King. However, it wasn’t until much later that the production became the Christmas tradition we know today. In 1944, the San Francisco Ballet performed the first full-length American production of The Nutcracker. Ten years later, choreographer George Balanchine introduced his own version with the New York City Ballet, helping turn the ballet into a holiday staple across the country.

According to TIME, the ballet eventually became a seasonal tradition for dance companies throughout the United States. Today, countless ballet companies perform their own versions every December, bringing the same magical story to new generations of audiences.

Personally, I think part of what makes The Nutcracker so special is how nostalgic it feels. Every time I hear the opening notes of Tchaikovsky’s music, I’m reminded of being younger and how excited I would get to see the ballet.

I love watching the Christmas party scene, the snowflakes dancing across the stage, and, of course, the Sugar Plum Fairy. Even though I know exactly what’s going to happen, I still find myself looking forward to all my favorite parts.

I also think being a former dancer makes the experience a little more meaningful. Whenever I watch the ballerinas onstage, part of me misses being the one performing.

I miss the excitement of getting ready backstage, putting on costumes, and finally getting to show everyone what I’d spent so long practicing. Watching The Nutcracker reminds me of how much I loved dancing and how much that part of my childhood still means to me.

Going to see The Nutcracker every year has become one of my favorite ways to celebrate Christmas. While I love decorating, listening to Christmas music, and watching holiday movies, attending the ballet is something I look forward to all year long. It’s one of those traditions that makes the holiday season feel complete.

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized that some of my favorite childhood traditions are the ones I want to hold onto the most. I might not be the little girl who spent hours in a dance studio anymore, but my love for ballet hasn’t gone anywhere.

And no matter what, I know I’ll be just as excited to watch it again next year.

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