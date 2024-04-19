The Yard House: Comfort Food & Throwback Tunes

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

If homely vibes and good comfort foods are your vibe when eating out, check out this restaurant, just a short walk from BU’s campus!

Whenever my friends and I want to go out, we struggle to find a place that can work for all of us. Every single one of us has a dietary restriction. Three of us are vegetarians, one of my friends has a gluten allergy, and another friend is a pescatarian and lactose intolerant, so it’s almost impossible to walk into a restaurant without having done our due diligence. But despite all of these factors working against us, we found the restaurant of our dreams and it quickly became our new favorite.

Yard House is located at 126 Brookline Avenue, close to campus and directly opposite Target by Fenway Park. Almost every item on the menu can be vegan and gluten-free, and the Gardein® Wings immediately caught our eye. For all my fellow vegetarians, this is your chance to experience what buffalo wings taste like!

Yard House serves burgers, sandwiches, nachos, pizzas, and various appetizers. Even the beverages were refreshing, and the strawberry lemonade emerged as my personal favorite. I recommend getting a few items and splitting them within the group so you can try more of their diverse and affordable menu!

When it comes to the ambiance, Yard House is a place where you can unwind and lock in for a few hours. I recommend getting a booth if you’re in a group of four to six to chat easier or even play games. We took Uno with us and played a few rounds as we waited for the food to arrive! The cherry on top is the perfectly nostalgic 2010s playlist on repeat that sets the mood for a chill night out.

The YARD HOUSE is PERFECT FOR AN EFFORTLESS NIGHT OUT AFTER A LONG WEEK OF CLASSES. Introducing the Restaurant with SOMETHING FOR EVERYBODY!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!