A Table For Two: What Your Go-To Date Night Spot Reveals About You

“Date night” isn’t just about chocolates and roses, it’s also a subtle personality test disguised as a romantic evening.

Whether you are someone who likes to go to fancy dinner places or someone who just likes to snuggle under a blanket and watch the snow fall outside the window, let’s see what your favorite date spot says about you!

Fine Dining Date If you opt for a fine dining date, you are a classic romantic who believes in tradition, elegance, and luxury. You value effort and aren’t ready to settle for less! Being social with a hint of extravagance is your vibe. Picnic Date If a picnic date makes your heart flutter, you are someone who is not only a hopeless romantic, but also likes to keep things low-key. Valuing simplicity and effort over extravagance is a part of your personality. You know that love is not about price tags, but about spending quality time. Photo by Jing Xi Lau from Unsplash Take out and Netflix date night Does Netflix and comfort food sound like your perfect date night? Then you are probably the easygoing, comfort-over-chaos type. A cozy night with pizza, sweats, and a good movie is your idea of romance. To you, love isn’t about where you are, it’s about who you are with. Bonus points if you let your partner pick the movie! amusement park date If your ideal date is at an amusement park, you must be a fun-loving, thrill seeker, who never outgrew roller coasters and arcade games. Forever young at heart, you believe romance should be exhilarating! SnapShot on Pixabay

It is never too early to start planning for your next date night!

