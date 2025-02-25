Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Person looking outside of an airplane
Person looking outside of an airplane
Photo by Tim Gouw from Unsplash
Style > Fashion

A Spring Break 2025 Style Guide To Eat Up Those Beach Pics

Amanda Rios
As March is almost upon us, the dreams of escaping the bitter cold of Boston to a warm, sunny beach are all that’s left to motivate me through midterms. However, between studying for exams and other college life responsibilities, it can be difficult to find the time to prepare your outfits for a tropical spring break destination.

So, here are some outfit suggestions that are bound to make that vacation photo dump eat down.

A Flowy Maxi Skirt
tie-dyed-slip-skirt
Macy\’s

Whether you’re out sightseeing or walking on the beach, a maxi skirt is a versatile piece that can put together any outfit. You can wear it over your swimsuit for a more laid-back look or pair it with a colorful tank or halter top.

The Sutan Skirt from Valija is flowy and can be tied and adjusted to your waist, while also coming in three different colors (white, black, and sky blue). If you’re looking for more affordable options and various styles of maxi skirts, this floral ruffle skirt or this mermaid maxi skirt are also some great options I found!

Sequin Top
Sharon Mccutcheon
Sharon McCutcheon

For those nights when you’re going out to dance, a sequin top is a classic staple that can be made unique. Whether you wear it with a cute mini skirt or a pair of mini shorts, it’s the perfect outfit piece that can easily dress you up for a fun evening occasion. This outfit piece will make you feel like you’re on the set of Mamma Mia!

Sequin tops like the Peppermayo Sequin Cami Top are really on trend right now! However, if you’re looking for more affordable options, local thrift stores are also great resources for finding these tops. Additionally, there are other online shopping options such as Revolve and Fashion Nova.

Floral Patterns/Prints
Women wearing blue and brown floral dress
Photo by Daria Shevtsova from Pexels

When you’re going on a tropical vacation, having a floral print or pattern on your outfit may sound a bit cliche. Nowadays, however, floral prints are taking a more artistic and minimalistic style, with more pastel or sun-kissed tones.

Prints on tops like this lily print or this orchid print bring about a classy aesthetic that doesn’t overwhelm people around you while maintaining the classic island vibe!

There are so many outfit pieces and ensembles that you can create for the perfect spring break wardrobe, you just need some ideas to get started! I always recommend going on Pinterest and looking for inspiration in different styles that fit the vibe you’re looking for.

Good luck and have an amazing spring break!

