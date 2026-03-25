A Semi-Retired Fangirl’s Official And Honest Review of ‘Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally’ 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s been nearly four years since Harry Styles last released an album, which, if you are a longtime Harry fan like me, is a long, long time. I have been listening to Harry since the days of sitting on my bedroom floor with my sister, blasting Take Me Home and arguing over whose favorite member was superior. Like a lot of people my age, Harry is one of those artists whose music has been weirdly intertwined with our lives and will always be special.

Over the years, his sound has shifted a lot, but the emotional pull has stayed the same. From the nostalgia of old One Direction throwbacks to the tears shed while listening to “Fine Line,” his music will always hold a special place in my heart.

So, when Harry announced his newest album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, I was equal parts excited and nervous. I loved parts of Harry’s House, but it was not my favorite of his projects, and I was really hoping this album would bring back some of the magic that made me fall in love with his music in the first place.

Now, I am absolutely not someone who should be trusted with a technical music review. If you want someone analyzing chord progressions or production techniques, that’s not me. But what I can do is rank KATTDO songs based on something equally important: how much joy they gave me as a decade-long Harry fan. So, here are my completely subjective, very generous, and extremely emotional ratings of every song on the album.

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“Aperture” – 7 /10 When this song was released, I really wasn’t sure if I liked it. I had no idea what to expect from this album or what kind of music it would include. It’s a great start to the album, and while it is not my favorite, I think it’s a great hit and single! “American Girls” – 8/10 Call me Kitt Kittredge because after listening to this song, I need to be an American Girl. I love it so much. It’s fun, catchy, and super easy to sing along to. The vibe is great, and it feels very “Harry” to me. It fits perfectly within the rest of his discography. Also, he sounds very British during the chorus. “Ready, Steady, Go!” – 10/10 “Ready, Steady, Go!” is easily one of the best songs on the album. The beat is strong, the lyrics are memorable, and the overall energy makes it impossible not to enjoy. This is the kind of song that feels made for blasting in the car with the windows down. I genuinely have no criticisms of this song, except I wish it were an hour long. “Are You Listening Yet?” – 8/10 This song has a really satisfying buildup and a chorus that sticks in your head almost immediately. It feels like a song that could easily become a radio favorite. The only thing I will say is that if I never hear the phrase “tummy tickled” again, I will be perfectly fine with that. “Taste Back” – 7/10 This track is super boppy, fun, and makes me want to dance. The lyrics are easy to catch onto, and I actually really like what they’re about. It feels like a perfect radio song. I’m kind of sad that the album is so short because all I want is about 100 more songs like this one. “The Waiting Game” – 10/10 I loved this song! It immediately gave me “Sunflower Vol. 6” vibes, and I am definitely not mad about that. It has a slightly different vibe than some of the other songs on the album, but it’s so whimsical and cute. I really like the beat and the flow. Harry Styles via YouTube “Season 2 Weight Loss” – 8/10 When the album tracklist first came out, I’ll be honest, this title threw me for a second. But the song itself? Amazing vibe. The beat is fantastic, and the production reminded me a little of Imogen Heap, specifically the dreamy and layered style she’s known for. It feels almost electronic but still very Harry. “Coming Up Roses” – 10/10 This song is absolutely beautiful. I love it so much, and it also feels very “Harry” to me. The background instrumentals are gorgeous, and the buildup throughout the song works really well. It’s one of my favorites on the album, and if I listen to the lyrics too closely, I might actually start sobbing. It’s bittersweet in the best way. “Pop” – 8/10 This song just makes me want to get up and dance! On my first listen, I had to get over the emotional whiplash of it coming right after “Coming Up Roses,” but I ended up really loving it. It’s closer to what I expected the album to sound like when the title and “Aperture” were first released. I feel like this one is going to get popular very quickly and will be a standout on the album. “Dance No More” – 9/10 This is the upbeat disco vibe we were promised. I love it. Honestly, put this one in the running for song of the summer. This is the kind of track that will sound amazing blasting at the beach or driving down the highway with the windows down. “Paint By Numbers” – 8/10 Before I even listened to the song, it had already made me sad because my TikTok feed was full of emotional edits using it within hours of the album dropping. I usually love sad songs, but Harry really needs to stop putting emotionally devastating tracks on an album that literally has “disco” in the title. It also reminded me a little of some older One Direction songs, which honestly just made it even more emotional. I loved it, though, and will absolutely be adding it to all my sad playlists as soon as possible. “Carla’s Song” – 7/10 This song feels like a really fitting way to end this album. The instrumental is mellow and reflective, which makes it a nice comedown after the rest of the tracklist. It actually reminded me a little of “Satellite” from Harry’s House. It is calm, a little nostalgic, and a good way to end the listening experience.

Going into this album, my expectations were pretty high. I will probably always be a HS1 girlie, and I was hoping this new project would bring back some of that same feeling. Overall, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally absolutely delivered some of the magic that makes Harry Styles, Harry Styles.

The album mixes upbeat songs with emotional ones in a way that feels very true to Harry’s style. It also reminded me why his music has stayed such a constant in so many people’s lives. Hopefully, I can still somehow score tickets to his Harry Styles Madison Square Garden Residency and experience these songs live — even if it means selling a kidney or two.

Whether you’re a lifelong Directioner or just here for the vibes, KATTDO proves Harry Styles still knows exactly how to keep us listening.

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