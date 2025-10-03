A Review of Lorde’s ‘Ultrasound’ Tour

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of my favorite things about living in Boston is having access to concert venues.

I’ve gotten the chance to see a handful of my favorite artists live during my time at BU, including icons Olivia Rodrigo and Lana Del Rey. This past Friday (Sept. 26), I had the absolute pleasure of adding Lorde to my list after attending her ‘Ultrasound’ Tour at TD Garden.

I was so excited for this concert. I absolutely love Lorde’s music, and her newest album, Virgin (released June 27), contained many of my songs of the summer.

Making their tour debuts were openers The Japanese House and Blood Orange. Both sets were very entertaining, and though I don’t listen to either artist very consistently, they managed to draw my attention. I actually had the privilege of seeing Blood Orange open for Harry Styles on Love on Tour (2022); it was delightful to see him perform again.

I thoroughly enjoyed the setlist. Lorde sang every song from Virgin, along with adding in some of her most adored songs from previous albums. “Perfect Places” and “Buzzcut Season,” from her albums Melodrama and Pure Heroine, respectively, were two of my favorites of the night. It was also a nice surprise during the encore when Lorde performed “A World Alone,” a song she had yet to sing on this tour.

The performance itself was perfect. It was artistic, interesting, and relatively simple. Most of the time, Lorde danced around the stage along with two backup dancers. Though mostly unchoreographed, each movement seemed intentional. During the highly emotional, vulnerable hit song “David,” Lorde left the stage in a glowing jacket and walked through the pit. Eventually, she made her way to the opposite side of the arena towards the soundboard, where she finished the show with “A World Alone” followed by cult-classic “Ribs.”

It’s true what they say about a post-concert high. After hours of singing and dancing along with your favorite artist, it’s bound to bring you an immense amount of joy. Lorde’s performance was just that. The live vocals, unique visuals, and emotional lyrics captivated not only me, but the sold-out TD Garden.

I’m so grateful I got to experience the Ultrasound Tour.

