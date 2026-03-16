A Perfect Trip To San Diego

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the cold winter days and snowstorms, everyone needs a chance to escape to somewhere warm. If you’re looking to plan your next trip, consider San Diego as a vacation destination. San Diego has beautiful beaches, parks, museums, a rich history, and more to explore. Whether you’re interested in jet skiing, kayaking, snorkeling, or surfing, San Diego has it all.

Keep reading to discover some of the best things to do and places to see!

JET SKIING Try jet skiing for an exciting day on the water. Luxury Jet Ski Rentals in Coronado allow you to rent jet skis right in Coronado Bay. You’ll be able to see the naval ships at Coronado Naval Base, the convention center on the water, and more. You can choose to jet ski for 30-minute increments, depending on your preference. Jet skiing is a thrill, but you will be able to control how fast or slow you go, so don’t worry if you are a beginner. KAYAKING Head to La Jolla for amazing views and a kayak tour. With La Jolla Bike and Kayak Tours, you can take a 90-minute tour around the caves and learn more about La Jolla’s history. If the tide is right, you may even be able to kayak inside the caves. Anna Schultz / Her Campus SNORKELING While you’re in La Jolla, don’t miss the opportunity to snorkel and encounter sea creatures like leopard sharks. This is a popular spot for snorkeling, and on occasion, you may even see sea turtles! You can rent snorkeling gear from a local shop or even purchase your own. Meredith Kress / Her Campus Balboa Park Balboa Park is a must-see in San Diego, with endless museums, parks, and other attractions. Some highlights include the Japanese Friendship Garden & Museum, Cactus Garden, Rose Garden, and, of course, the San Diego Zoo. The Japanese Friendship Garden & Museum is a beautiful and peaceful place to visit. With bonsais, waterfalls, koi fish ponds, and beautiful flowers, this is a must in Balboa Park. The Cactus and Rose Gardens are perfect for a short stroll before heading to the San Diego Zoo — one of the largest zoos in the United States. Your ticket to the zoo even includes a free bus tour and a ride on the Skyfari aerial tram. Charlotte Reader / Her Campus

Those are some of the best things to do and places to go in San Diego!

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