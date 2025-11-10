A New Yorker’s Guide To The Perfect City Weekend

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Despite living in New York my whole life, the city still manages to overwhelm me. With endless things to see and do, it’s easy to feel lost in the chaos. So, I’ve put together a weekend itinerary featuring my favorite spots.

When your train pulls into Penn Station on Saturday, take the A, C, or E line to Greenwich Village. The Village is filled with amazing restaurants, but my favorite is easily Mamoun’s Falafel. It is the city’s oldest falafel restaurant, serving incredible Middle Eastern food for under $10.

If you’re in the mood for something lighter, across the street is Pommes Frites, which serves nothing but Belgian fries and different sauces like Vietnamese Pineapple and Black Truffle Mayo. Once you’ve grabbed your food, head over to Washington Square and spend some time people-watching.

Just off MacDougal Street, you’ll find the Minetta Lane Theatre, an intimate off-Broadway theater. Every Saturday, it hosts both matinee and evening performances that never disappoint. If you’re more in the mood to shop, head over to Thrift NYC. This affordable vintage store is one of my favorites, filled with incredible denim, leather jackets, and boots.

About a 20-minute walk away, the Meatpacking District is home to Chelsea Market, a bustling food hall with diverse restaurants and stores. Grab some authentic tacos at Loc Tacos No. 1, and browse Pearl River Mart for unique trinkets and gifts. After some tacos and shopping, head over to the Highline, an elevated park stretching 1.5 miles along a former rail line.

No matter what you’re in the mood for, Saturday nights in New York never disappoint. You could grab a quick slice, get drinks with friends, or catch a Broadway show.

If you’re feeling adventurous, take the 7 train from Hudson Yards to Corona, Queens. Just 30 minutes away, the Queens Night Market is an unmissable outdoor market packed with independent art and food vendors. They have cheap eats from around the world, from Polish pierogi to Szechuan Ice Jelly. Be sure to check the dates it will be open before your trip, since the market closes for the colder months.

Start your Sunday with an obligatory New York bagel. NYC Bagel and Coffee House and Brooklyn Bagel & Coffee Company never disappoint, but almost any corner bagel store is worth the gamble. If you’re in the mood for more shopping, head over to the Grand Bazaar on the Upper West Side. Open only on Sundays, it’s Manhattan’s largest curated market, filled with endless racks of vintage clothing, furniture, and jewelry.

After browsing, walk over to the American Museum of Natural History, one of my all-time favorites. It’s packed with fascinating exhibits, from a life-sized blue whale model to nearly complete dinosaur skeletons. Also, if you have some time before heading back to Penn Station, grab some food to go and wander through Central Park.

New York City can be intimidating to navigate, but with the right itinerary, it can quickly start to feel like home. I hope you have an amazing weekend and love the city just as much as I do.

If you have some extra time in the city, here are a few more recs:

Urban Jungle & L Train Vintage are two neighboring vintage stores with amazing selections and cheap prices.

Located in Bourem Hill, Unearth Vintage and Buffalo Exchange offer more curated pieces if you’re willing to splurge a bit more.

Astoria has fantastic food, especially de Mole, a family-run Mexican restaurant with delicious food, and HinoMaru Ramen, which offers some of the best ramen in the city.

The Battery, at the southern tip of Manhattan, is a waterfront park with perfect views of the Statue of Liberty.

Every holiday season, Bryant Park transforms into the Winter Village, offering holiday shops and a free ice-skating rink.

White Bear is a cash-only spot in Flushing known for its amazing spicy chili wontons and pork dumplings, all delicious and incredibly affordable.

New York’s chaos will transform into a familiar rhythm after this curated itinerary!

