A London Girl’s Guide To The City

I transferred to Boston University because I missed living in a city with endless possibilities and things to do, especially after living in a place like London. Having lived there since I was a toddler, I’ve had the privilege of experiencing all the magic the city has to offer. It’s moments like these that make me feel nostalgic: taking the Tube to school every morning, or wandering through the V&A on a random Sunday afternoon.

Below, I’ve curated a list of my favorite spots in London. It’s a lot of shopping and eating, what more could you ask for?

Afternoon Tea at The Library, Westminster

One of my favorite lesser-known spots for afternoon tea in London is The Library at the Marriott in Westminster. Right across the bridge from Big Ben along the South Bank, you’ll be greeted by the iconic guards in their tall, tube-like hats — otherwise known as Beefeaters (extra points if you try to make them laugh). This hidden gem, formerly a library, is the perfect place to wind down after visiting nearby landmarks — and it’s great for photos too.

Farm Girl, Notting Hill

One of my favorite cafés in the city, Farm Girl, is the perfect breakfast spot or afternoon pick-me-up. Fair warning: they don’t take reservations, and the line is often long, but it’s worth the wait. Famous for their functional lattes, including a Charcoal Latte, it’s the perfect spot to reset after perusing the Notting Hill Market.

Hampstead Heath

If you’re visiting in the summer, check out the Kenwood Ladies’ Pond to cool off from the heat (air conditioning is not as common in the U.K.). As the name suggests, it’s for women only, making it a perfect activity for an all-girls trip.

Kew Gardens

I’m biased since I live in Kew, but there’s a reason Kew Gardens attracts visitors all year round. It’s peaceful, beautiful, and feels like a little escape from the city without ever leaving London.

Shopping in Sloane Square

From thrift stores to high-end boutiques (plus the Saatchi Gallery), Sloane Square is one of my favorite shopping districts. It’s often overlooked compared to Oxford Street or Covent Garden, which makes it even better. My favorite thrift store is Sign of the Times. I always leave with a piece I feel I couldn’t find anywhere else!

So, if you’re ever in London and feeling (very understandably) overwhelmed by all the possibilities, come back to this article for a curated, thoughtful list to guide you.

Make that trip across the pond!

