A Holiday Gift Guide For Picky Little Sisters

When it comes to buying gifts for my 18-year-old sister, I feel like I am always a season behind. Without the Google Doc wish lists she sends to the family group chat (yes, really), there is absolutely no way that I could successfully pick a gift for my sister that she wouldn’t hate—or, at the very least, only pretend to like.

I am sure plenty of people are in similar situations, only a few years older than their little sibling but lightyears behind in terms of the trends or hobbies that interest them. Luckily for me, my little sister is more than happy to vocalize her wish list, so this year, I decided to call her up and get the inside scoop. After talking with her over the phone about what the “kids” are into this year, I have compiled a list of gift ideas (links included!) that might help make gift shopping for your picky sister a little less stressful this year. I also threw in a couple ideas of my own to expand the options.

(So get your credit card ready, because she didn’t skimp out.)

Jellycats, specifically the pink or white bunny

According to my sister, a plushie connoisseur, Jellycats are like an elevated teddy bear—they’re softer, squishier, and “floppier.” Some of the most popular Jellycats are the bunny, cow, and crescent moon. There are even little keychain versions, like this Smudge Rabbit Bag Charm, that would look super cute on a backpack or hanging from the belt loop of a pair of jeans.

“Anything Sanrio”

Well, not anything. While cute figurines, blind boxes, or keychains are acceptable, it seems like Sanrio clothing just might tip the scale from “cute and trendy” to “childish and embarrassing.” Everyone knows chaos ensues when a new Hello Kitty blanket drops at Marshall’s, so cozy, “for-at-home-use-only” merch like blankets, mugs, slippers, or robes would be the best way to go. You don’t want to get that “Are you serious” look because you went for a Hello Kitty lunchbox.

Personalized charm bracelets—or personalized jewelry in general

This is a big one. It seems like the two big themes among these gifts are customization and cute, dainty trinkets—charm bracelets are essentially both of those things in one. It’s a really nice way to give someone a gift that is both personal and lasting—plus, a charm bracelet needs charms, so you’ll know what to get them next year. While my sister specifically mentioned the customizable bracelets from Pandora and James Avery, others, like the name necklaces from Dorado or birthstone rings, are similarly coveted.

Digicams… people are really trying to up their photo game this year

Considering Gen-Z is known for being one of the most nostalgic generations, this one actually makes a lot of sense. One affordable option is the digital film cameras from Camp Snap, a family-owned business that developed cameras so their kids could take pictures while at phone-free summer camp. (How cute!) They let you snap photos in the moment while having quick access to them later via your computer for easy posting or printing. They also come in many different colors, so you can pick one that’s just right.

Those Converse with the bows…?

“Those Converse with the bows” are the Chuck Taylor All-Star High-Top Dark Swan Sneakers in black and pink. This one is a little more on the nose with the whole “coquette” thing, but if you know the person receiving this gift is big on bows, these just might work. The general trend with clothing seems to be anything “subtly sweet,” like these Pacsun lowrise jeans with pink bow details on the back pockets or these black Adidas Handball Spezial Shoes with pink laces. If you know they’re into a little more unique or “chic” fashion but don’t want to break the bank too badly, another option is this limited edition Converse X Isabel Marant Chuck 70s. The distressed canvas material and hazy floral pattern peeking through a transparent sole make for a unique take on a classic shoe. (If the multi-colored laces are a bit too loud, you can swap them out with white ones for a more neutral vibe!)

The Sabrina Carpenter perfume is CRAZY right now

All hail the pop star perfume! Sabrina Carpenter, a modern-day blonde bombshell full of wit and charisma, recently added a new perfume, Me Espresso, to her collection. One recent review from Cosmopolitan described it as similar to a fresh chocolate mocha on first spritz but as a “creamy, warm, fresh scent with a bit more grown-up vibes” once it dries down. I’d imagine if your sibling is a big Sabrina Carpenter fan, they’d love anything from her merch site, too. If you are looking for something a little less “food sweet,” the new Glossier You Rêve, which comes in a beautiful plum-purple bottle, is a rich and sweet scent with notes of buttercream, plum butter, toasted almond, iris, and creamy white Sandalwood.

Sonny Angel blind boxes are so fun, and they look cute all together on your desk

Even my adult friends have fallen victim to these little, Kewpie-like figurines. You can find Sonny Angels on Amazon or at your local Hot Topic (pretty much anywhere that also sells Hello Kitty merch). Sonny Angels is super cute but a little heavy on the pockets, so if you are looking for something with the same kind of surprise but a much smaller price tag, I would suggest looking into Smiskis. They’re not the cheapest trinkets, but they are almost half the price of Sonny Angels. If anything, stop by your local thrift shop and see what kind of trinkets they offer—there are always little gems tucked away behind chipped “I ♥ Jesus” mugs and stained Tupperware just waiting to be found.

It’s kind of basic but… a Stanley or Owala water bottle

Would this really be a 2024 gift guide without some token water bottle? Although the Stanleys have been around for a while, they’re still as popular as ever. These smaller, 30oz versions of the Target-employee-terrorizer might be a better choice for your sibling if they’re still students. The Owala water bottle comes in various sizes and colors, has a built-in straw, and is designed to look like a koala when you drink from it, which is, admittedly, pretty cool. Although they haven’t managed to cause any supermarket riots yet, don’t underestimate their growing popularity. Dimi Boutselis / Her Campus

Y2k, slouchy vintage bags are everywhere

Yes, they very much are—and for good reason. The shoulder bag is timeless, a real fashion staple that’s got your back whether you’re grocery shopping, at a concert, or exploring the city. There are plenty of these on resale sites like Depop—for example, this 2004 Marc Jacobs Blake bag is perfectly “y2k” and beautifully priced. (Fun fact: this teal version of the Blake was even featured in “The Devil Wears Prada,” a fashion-lovers classic.) Believe it or not, T.J. Maxx usually has a lot of good purse choices that are always at a much, much more affordable price than their original tags. The RealReal is usually a good place to start if you like luxury options. There are tons of discontinued luxury pieces that are still in good condition, like this 2010 Christian Dior Boho bag, which is definitely reminiscent of a time when shows like “Gossip Girl” and “Pretty Little Liars” were still on TV. However, if you want to buy new, the Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 28 has great structure and can be dressed up or down.

People are really into crafty stuff like crochet