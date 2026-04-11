A Girl’s Guide to a Boston Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Boston is an amazing city to go to college in. There are endless restaurants to try, sports games to attend, and people to meet and learn from. Many students will complete summer internships and jobs that require them to stay in Boston. When the sun comes out and the weather gets warm, a whole new realm of activities opens up.

If you’re staying in Beantown this summer, here are some recommendations for fun solo or group activities, trips, and outings.

1. Walk the Esplanade

Though the Charles River Esplanade is open year-round, its peak time is during the summer months.

Patrons can go for a walk, run, have a picnic, or enjoy the view of the Charles. Boston University students have easy access to the Esplanade, as there are many access points connected to the campus.

A hidden gem of the Esplanade is the visibility of Boston’s Fourth of July fireworks. Thousands of Bostonians gather to watch the fireworks displayed over the river; a true spectacle of an American summer.

2. Tan at Amory Park

One of my favorite parts about Boston is how green it is compared to other major U.S. cities. To escape the busy nature of being a college student, it’s nice to escape to a park for some relaxation. Located close to Boston University’s West Campus is Amory Playground, one of my favorite places to unwind.

In the summer months, you can find locals walking and playing with their dogs, kids gathering to play pick-up kickball, and students sunbathing. After spending basically the entire school year freezing, Boston students are sure to take advantage of days where the UV is high. Last summer, I loved bringing a book, some fresh fruit, and a speaker to relax. My friends and I would often meet at Amory Park too, making it a great place to socialize and catch up.

3. Go to a Red Sox gamE

The Boston Red Sox’s Student9s program is a great opportunity to see the team play for cheap! For select games during the season, the Red Sox will offer $9 tickets for students who sign up for the program. It’s free to join, and definitely a great way to spend a summer evening with friends.

Fenway Park is one of the oldest sports stadiums in America. Being that Fenway is easily accessible via public transportation, students all over the city can attend the games. The Student9 promotion is active during the summer and the school year. Usually, at least one game per week is offered through the program. It’s definitely a great way to indulge in Boston culture, and even as a die-hard Yankees fan, I can attest that games at Fenway are special.

If you’re staying in Boston for the summer, I hope you take advantage of the warm-weather activities the city has to offer.

See you soon, summer!

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