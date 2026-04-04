A Foodie’s Day In Boston 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Quick! Your friends are visiting you for 24 hours, and you have no idea what to do or where to go in Boston.

In a city so vast with different cultural, historical, and whimsical nooks and crannies, it’s hard to figure out what to do. That’s exactly the dilemma I faced when trying to figure out where to take my friend. So here’s exactly where we went, so you don’t need to waste time arguing with Google Maps!

Brunch at Trident Booksellers & Cafe Boston is a city of hustle and bustle. People are constantly moving, and as a traveller, you have the gift of glimpsing into people’s lives. The first stop is breakfast at this popular bookstore and restaurant: Trident Booksellers & Cafe. Not only are their eggs Benedict served with a side of potatoes, but if you’re fortunate to be seated on the second floor, you’ll also get a wonderful view to people-watch on Newbury Street. Photo by Rachel Park from Unsplash Take a Hop on the Green Line to Quincy Market A historic market used for storing equipment and other such regalia during Boston’s prime, Quincy Market now serves as a monument of how far the city has come — and also how we’re determined to put a Sephora on every corner. Exploring Quincy Market not only takes you past Boston City Hall, but also to Boston Common. In one train ride, you’ve hit three big Boston landmarks. In addition, a lobster roll is a must-try Boston staple, and inside Quincy Market, there’s a plethora of vendors willing to offer you a morsel of it, all buttered on a brioche bun! Head to Northport and hit up L’Angolino Boston’s own Little Italy is home to picturesque streets and the historic Paul Revere House. L’Angolino is not only a site to learn about a significant part of Boston history, but also a great photo opportunity. My friends and I love a photobooth station, and L’Angolino has one that’s not only fairly priced, but gives you two copies as well! You can take some memorable souvenirs and look through all the lobster-themed shirts, too. Plus, just a few streets down at Mike’s Pastry, you can snack on some of the most delicious cannolis that will have you wanting to book your next trip to Sicily. Anna Schultz / Her Campus Union Oyster House Nothing says Boston more than seafood! Union Oyster House is the place to get some of the freshest and most local seafood. Whether you like oysters or not, the options here are endless and are just the right thing to end your day in the city, and send your friend back to the airport feeling like a true Bostonian.

And with that, this concludes our travel day! I hope I’ve helped you either plan for a friend’s visit or made you want to hit a new favorite spot around this truly lush and captivating city.

Here’s to more Boston adventures!

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