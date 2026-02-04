A California Girl’s Guide to Surviving a Northeast Winter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Moving 3,000 miles across the country for college came with quite a few culture shocks. But the biggest one? The weather. Winters in California were filled with sunny days that had highs of 50 degrees, a far cry from the Boston winters of snow and temperatures in the negatives.

However, now that I’m partway through my second winter here, I’ve picked up a few hacks. These are my top tips for surviving the freezing temperatures and unexpected snowstorms in a Northeast winter (AKA: what I wish I knew last year).

Layers Are Your Best Friend Even on the coldest days of my Californian winters, I’d just throw on a hoodie and call it a day. Here in Boston, that simply will not cut it. To stay warm, put long sleeves under your sweaters, and sweaters/hoodies under your jackets. Long underwear and thick socks under your pants will be a lifesaver for preventing your feet and legs from going numb while walking through the cold. Invest in One Good Jacket I spent last winter wearing my mom’s old jackets from her college years in New York. Although they were serviceable, I knew I wanted to level up this year. In November, I finally splurged on the famous Aritzia Super Puff, and it’s been the best decision. You don’t have to get the Super Puff specifically, but I’ve learned a good jacket makes all the difference. Plus, it allows you to have a bit more freedom with the outfit you’re wearing underneath the jacket! Photo by freestock.org from Pexels The Weather App is Lying to You I’m serious. If there’s one thing I learned from surviving last winter, it’s that you can’t just look at the first number you see on the weather app. For a more accurate representation of how much you’ll freeze, make sure to check the “feels like” temperature. The Boston wind chill, and more specifically the BU wind tunnels (looking at you, CDS and StuVi II), can drop the temperature by up to 15 degrees. That’s a huge difference! Cover Your Ears and Hands It doesn’t matter how warm your torso and legs are if your ears and hands aren’t covered. Last year, I made the mistake of walking 15 minutes in the cold to class without covering my ears, and they were both red and in serious pain while I sat through the lecture. Whether it’s a beanie, scarf, or earmuffs covering your ears, it will make you feel 10 times warmer. I also like to keep a small pair of gloves in my school bag that I can throw on at any point. They’re perfect for holding my iced coffee (yes, even in the cold)! Photo by Wendy Wei from Pexels Fill Your Calendar During the Afternoon/Evening I don’t know about you, but the second the sun sets in the winter, my brain goes “it’s time to go to sleep.” That can be a bit of an issue when it’s dark out at 5 p.m, and I have tons of homework to do. Whether it’s grabbing dinner with a friend, attending club meetings, working out, or having a study date, filling my calendar with events during the late afternoon makes all the difference for both my productivity and my mental health. Bonus points if those activities start when there’s still light out!

