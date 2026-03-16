A BU Restaurant Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After coming to Boston as a self-proclaimed NYC foodie, I was so excited to experience the food scene when I committed to Boston University. But every time I come back to Boston from NYC, I find myself missing the diversity of my home.

This is my personal guide to restaurants for BU freshmen that combines student staples with diversity.

For the rainy days when you’re yearning for cozy foods:

Futago Udon ($$) – Japanese

The first stop I made in Boston during orientation week was Futago Udon, and this was one of the best decisions I’ve made. Futago Udon, a small casual Japanese restaurant located in Fenway, serves elevated hot and cold udon dishes. Their small menu makes it easy to decide for indecisive eaters like me.

Personal Recommendation: Sukiyaki Udon (served with thin slices of marinated beef, tofu, napa, mushrooms, and poached eggs in sweet, savory broth).

Missing the Halal Carts?

Bab Al-Yemen Boston مطعم باب اليمن بوسطن ($$$) – Yemeni

I grew up in a predominantly Arab neighborhood, so I frequently find myself craving Middle Eastern food. While Boston lacks halal carts, I’m glad to know that I can walk 10 minutes to Bab-Al Yemen after a Questrom class for authentic Yemeni dishes.

Personal Recommendations: Yogurt & Garlic Dip (to start) & Chicken Mandi (served over a bed of basmati rice).

For the girlies with a sweet tooth:

The Scoop N Scootery ($$) – Ice Cream Shop

One of my core memories at BU is a late-night visit to The Scoop N Scootery and biking all the way back to Fenway. As a girl with a huge sweet tooth, The Scoop N Scootery is every dessert lover’s dream. With huge portions and fun, customizable combinations, their menu is endless. I couldn’t recommend it enough after an Allston food crawl; it just hits every right spot.

Personal Recommendation: Have fun with it! I got “Filling Berry Fluffy” (vanilla ice cream with their signature marshmallow fluff filling, fresh strawberries, banana slices, Nutella, and crushed graham crackers).

Late Night Craving?

Punjab Palace ($$) – Indian

This wouldn’t be a BU Restaurant Guide without Punjab Palace. Punjab Palace, sitting right in Allston, serves authentic North Indian dishes that my roommate and I cannot stop raving about. I once surprised her with the Punjab Palace. I hope this restaurant becomes a home away from home to some, just like it has for her.

Personal Recommendation: Shahi Paneer Makhani (homemade cheese cooked in creamy tomato sauce and nuts).

Close and accessible, yet so good:

Nud Pob Thai Cuisine ($$) – Thai

Nud Pob, a family-owned restaurant, can be an easily missed “hole-in-the-wall,” but not to BU Students. Nud Pob serves authentic Thai dishes that transport you into South East Asia, all while it sits right across the street from the GSU. But don’t underestimate their dishes, because while an iPad kid sits in the front, their chefs do a spectacular job with kicking a plate with astronomical spice levels.

Personal Recommendation: Pad Thai (thin, fried noodles with your choice of protein, egg, bean sprouts, and ground peanuts in their homemade Thai Sauce).

To me, food is an intricate expression of culture, and I hope these BU staples expose you to the most flavorful dishes that help you create meaningful memories.

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!