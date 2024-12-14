This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

Formula One is considered the most prestigious type of motorsport racing internationally. A single-seater team sport, Formula One is an exhilarating sport for both fans and racers alike.

If you’re unfamiliar with the sport, here’s a simple guide to help you familiarize yourself with the teams and terminology used in Formula One racing.

DRS

DRS stands for Drag Reduction System. Drivers use it by pushing a button, which opens the car’s rear wing, helping reduce drag and increase speed on the track. This allows them to go faster and overtake a car in front of them.

The 10 Teams

Currently, there are a total of 10 teams in Formula One, each consisting of two main drivers. During the 2024 season, the teams are McLaren, Ferrari, Red Bull, Mercedes, Aston Martin, Haas, Alpine, Racing Bulls (RB), Williams, and Sauber. After this season ends, some of the current drivers will not be returning to Formula One, as they no longer have a contract or were unable to keep a seat for the upcoming season. In 2026, General Motors will be joining the Formula One grid as the 11th team, increasing the number of drivers from 20 to 22 in total. Photo by Lance Asper from Unsplash

Free Practice, Qualifying, and the Grand Prix

Before every Formula One Grand Prix, there is a series of races. Starting Friday, drivers participate in Free Practice One and Free Practice Two. Although these two races are not very important to the actual race, they give the drivers a feel for the track and allow them to gather data on how their car is performing that day. Qualifying, which is usually held on Saturday after Free Practice Three, determines the lineup for the grand prix on Sunday. Here, the race does matter as it determines who gets Pole position, meaning the position of the starting car and driver on the grid, during the grand prix. The Grand Prix—typically held on Sunday—is the most important race out of the three days Here, drivers race one another in hopes of getting on the podium and earning points for themselves and their team toward winning the World Constructors’ and World Drivers’ Championship. The first three people to finish the race are put on the podium and awarded a trophy.

The Most Common flags

The most common flags seen during a race in Formula One are yellow, red, green, and black-and-white checkered flags. The yellow flag typically indicates that drivers need to slow down and cannot overtake as there is something hazardous on the track. In cases of severe hazards, the red flag is brought out and signals drivers to stop racing immediately and return to the pit lane. The green flag usually indicates one of two things: the track is all clear and drivers can race under normal conditions, or the incident or hazard on the track has been cleared. Lastly, the checkered black-and-white flag indicates the end of the race.

The two world championships