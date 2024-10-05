The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Some movies and TV shows seem tailor-made for cozy nights, warm drinks, and the autumn season. Here are a few that welcome fall with open arms and a soft sweater!

The Harry Potter Series Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon Hogwarts in the fall is like pumpkin spice for the soul. As students arrive, golden leaves flutter outside the castle and every flick of a wand fills the air with magic. With crackling fires and candlelit feasts, watching Harry, Hermione, and Ron feels like wrapping yourself in a cozy fall blanket. Gilmore Girls Warner Bros. Television If Stars Hollow could talk, it would sound like crunchy leaves. Gilmore Girls captures the essence of fall with Rory and Lorelai’s daily coffee runs and the town’s Autumn Festival. Each episode feels like stepping into a storybook, where the picturesque streets are alive with the charm of small-town autumn. Halloweentown Series Disney Channel Nothing says “fall” like a trip to Halloweentown. This Disney series whisks us away to a world where Halloween never ends. With skeletons in taxis and witches casting spells, the nostalgia of childhood Halloween dreams comes alive, making it a perfect fall watch. Autumn in New York Photo by Luca Bravo from Unsplash If fall had a romance, it would be Autumn in New York. The city’s vibrant leaves set the stage for a fleeting love story, reminding us that some moments are beautiful because they don’t last forever. New York becomes a character, weaving through the bittersweet beauty of the season. When Harry Met Sally Photo by Timothy Eberly from Unsplash When Harry Met Sally is a love letter to fall in New York. From walks through Central Park to cozy meals at a deli, the film captures the city’s warm, autumn vibes. The film’s sharp wit and warmth make it a perfect companion for anyone dreaming of romance wrapped in a big scarf. The Good Witch Walt Disney Pictures / Giphy The Good Witch is set in Middleton, U.S., a town designed for fall. The main character’s soothing presence and the town’s golden hues create an overarching comforting atmosphere. With a gentle touch of magic, the show invites you to believe that autumn is when enchantment feels most alive.

I hope you all enjoy a cup of coffee like Rory, a pumpkin pasty like Harry, and a slice of pizza like Sally as you cozy up with these fall favorites!

