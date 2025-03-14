During this year’s Super Bowl, SZA released some new music that surprised her fans. As a SZA fan myself, I was ecstatic!
SZA’s new release also made me realize that there’s a lot of new music coming up that other artists are teasing and announcing release dates for. Here are some albums to keep an eye out for over the next few months.
- “Mayhem” by Lady Gaga
-
Lady Gaga, in partnership with Mastercard, premiered her new single, “Abracadabra” at the Grammys. “Abracadabra” reminds me a lot of her old music, and I think the music video is so creative and beautiful—I hope the rest of her upcoming album sounds similar to that single! She plans to release her new album, “Mayhem,” on March 7.
- “vie” by Doja Cat
-
Although Doja Cat did not announce a specific date for her upcoming album, she did announce “Vie” on X, hinting that it is coming soon! Doja Cat typically goes all out for her albums, and since it has been two years since her last release of “Scarlet,” I will be on the edge of my seat to see the direction she takes with her newest album!
- “Forever is a feeling” by lucy Dacus
-
Lucy Dacus is set to release her new album, “Forever Is A Feeling,” on March 28 of this year. You may know her from the band Boygenius, which is one of my personal favorites, or from some of her own releases! Dacus is not only vocally talented—the singles she has released for this album have been incredible—but her songs are also beautifully written. If you are a new fan and looking for a place to start, “Ankles” is my favorite so far.
- “So Close to What” by Tate McRae
-
Like many artists, Tate McRae has also caught my attention recently. Although I don’t listen to a lot of her music, I’ve always recognized her as a style icon. One of her latest songs, “Sports Car,” gives off major 2000s vibes. The bridge of the song specifically reminds me of some of Christina Aguilera’s old music, which is amazing! I loved the music video, and it got me excited to listen to her upcoming album, “So Close To What,” which came out on February 21. Her tour for the new album will also start in March, so stay tuned for tickets!
- “short n’ sweet (deluxe)” by Sabrina Carpenter
-
Lastly, Sabrina Carpenter plans to release the deluxe version of her album, “Short N’ Sweet.” Carpenter has been having a moment lately, as her latest album won Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys. The deluxe version is going to have a Dolly Parton feature, so it should be super fun to listen to!
There’s so much new music on the way—get excited!
