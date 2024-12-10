The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is an extremely difficult time to put yourself first.

With all of the new experiences, whether that be meeting new people, going out, or academics, self-care tends to be at the end of the long list of things to do during the week.

As a sophomore, I have realized the importance of a self-care day and even picked up a few tips and tricks to help make the day as relaxing as possible. Adjusting and improving these tips to your liking is important, so do what makes you feel the best. Nonetheless, here are my recommendations for the perfect self-care day.

Plan out which day you will take for self-care Planning out which day of the week you take time for yourself is important because you know when to get assignments and obligations out of the way. It also allows you to be organized and content with the overall time you take for yourself. Photo by Sora Shimazaki from Pexels Try to wake up at a reasonable time Not too early but not too late! Waking up at a reasonable time allows you to make the best out of your day. You also won’t feel guilty about waking up late and letting the day go by. Start the day off by organizing your environment Organizing your room—whether that’s by making your bed, cleaning your bathroom, or just straightening up altogether—will make a world of a difference in your mood and mind. It’s also one of the best things to come home to a clean and organized room. Exercise I’ve found that the most mind-clearing workouts are low-impact. This means either going on an outside walk or doing some vinyasa yoga! Outside walks can be alone or with company. Whatever you choose, it’s a nice way to get off your phone and be at your own pace. Yoga, too, has always been known to be relaxing and mind-clearing. I have taken some Vinyasa yoga classes in the past, which were all oriented toward the connection of the mind and body and the overall sensation of relaxation. Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva from Pexels Most of all, experiment with what you like to do The most significant self-care tip I can give is to experiment with yourself and what you know makes you relaxed. Think about doing things alone, and make sure that your happiness does not depend on others to be around you. Maybe try a face mask or a local spa to really relax and spend time with yourself.

On my self-care days, I have found that I feel the best when I do things that make me happy. During your four years at college, try not to let self-care drift to the back of your mind. Just know that making time for yourself is essential to survival in college!

Put yourself first. Self-care is important!

