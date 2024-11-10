5 Reasons You Need To Experience A Small Venue Concert

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

I think it’s safe to say that concerts are some of the best experiences to spend money on.

Personally, I’ve been willing to shell out some painful chunks of cash to be able to see some of my favorite artists perform live. Despite the sometimes unfortunate hit to my bank account balance, I’ve never found myself regretting the amount I spent after any concert experience.

For some reason, my most memorable concert experiences haven’t had much to do with the artists, but rather the type of venues. So what does the venue have to do with the whole experience and why should you opt for smaller concert venues that feature up-and-coming artists? Here’s my take take on the matter:

The atmosphere is unmatched! There is something special about concerts. There’s being part of a larger audience and being united by music, but the setting of the show also greatly contributes to the overall atmosphere and sound of the concert. I’ve experienced both sold-out stadium shows and half-filled small-venue concerts. And while both are special experiences, I’ve come to prefer the smaller setting shows. A lot of this preference has to do with the sound experience. Unsurprisingly, smaller venues’ sound quality is higher because the technology used in stadiums to spread and increase sound volume is undiluted. Raw acoustics and the reverberation of lyrics in the slight echo chamber of a smaller venue make for a full sound and listening experience like no other. The opportunity to listen to pure, raw sound is something that I’ve come to appreciate much more since attending small venue shows. Skip the long wait in line, avoid overwhelming crowds, and get a good spot in general admission easily! As an impatient person who doesn’t love large crowds, cramped spaces, or standing for an unreasonable amount of time, small venue concerts accommodate my ideal circumstances to fully enjoy a music experience. While I respect the dedication of fans willing to wait in line for hours and hours before doors open to get prime view general admission spots, that’s just not how I roll. As someone who deems herself restless and impatient, I like to show up when doors open, so I can see the opener and get straight to the main event. Not only do small venues ensure that you’ll get a decent spot without a crazy wait, but the smaller capacity of these spaces also guarantees that you’re not going to be constantly shoulder-to-shoulder with other sweaty fans. Often, smaller artists don’t completely sell out venues, so the crowds are usually full, but not uncomfortably jam-packed. Having somewhat of a personal space bubble to myself is ideal and being able to mill around comfortably in the venue is an underrated accommodation. Exposure to new artists, genres, and songs! Every small venue concert I’ve attended has introduced me to either a new artist, a new song, or a new genre of music that I enjoy. One of the best things about small venues or artist concerts is the exposure that audiences get to openers, and vice versa. Many openers at the small concerts I’ve been to have become some of my new favorite artists. I’ve even gone on to buy tickets to the shows of these openers after watching them open for other artists! Sharon McCutcheon The tickets are cheaper! In just about every circumstance, small venue concerts, outdoor concerts, and small artist concerts are far cheaper than any stadium headliner tickets. Small venue and artist tickets are often still readily available to purchase online but usually don’t come with the annoying fees and steep pricing that high-demand concerts include. Your wallet will thank you for spending just a little bit less, and personally, I think you’re getting more bang for your buck. The community is more interactive! Making friends or meeting a concert buddy is a big part of the small concert culture, at least that’s been my experience. Especially in a city like Boston, college students make up a large portion of many concert audiences so it’s often easy to meet fellow fans in your age group. Striking up a conversation with another fan of the artist or just another audience member hanging out in the same general admission area makes the whole experience even more fun. You might meet some cool people and get some stories to tell, just more reasons for you to try out the small concert experience! Brandon Erlinger-Ford via Unsplash

Make sure to check out the smaller venues around Boston and take a chance on a smaller artist for your next concert experience.

