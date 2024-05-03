5 Places To See Spring Flowers In Boston

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

It’s springtime again in Boston and gorgeous flowers are blooming all over the city. That means it’s time to get outside and take a trip to one (or all) of the best spots to see the abundance of flowers!

Boston Public Garden Making a trip to the Boston Public Garden is a must this spring. It was America’s first public botanical garden, according to the National Park Service, and at this time of year, it’s filled with bursts of tulips, daffodils, roses, perennials, pansies, and more! Visitors can stroll along the garden’s paths and admire the 6-acre pond and several varieties of trees. Charles River Esplanade Anthony DELANOIX/Unsplash The Charles River Esplanade is a popular place for walking, running, and cycling when the weather gets warmer in Boston. In springtime, the 3-mile-long path transforms into a floral wonderland, with pink cherry blossoms lining the river. While you’ll feel like you’re in Washington, D.C., Boston also has cherry blossoms! These, like those of other major U.S. cities, were a gift from Japan in 1912, according to the Boston nonprofit Friends of the Public Garden. Make your next workout one with a beautiful view! Back Bay It’s difficult to imagine how the stunning brownstones of Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood could get any more perfect, but take a walk down Commonwealth Avenue and you’ll be amazed. Magnolia and cherry blossom trees are in full bloom, lining either side of the street with pink, cotton-candy-like flowers. You’ll also spot these trees on Beacon and Marlborough Street. Arnold Arboretum Alena Koval via Pexels Make your way over to the Jamaica Plain and Roslindale neighborhoods to see a beautiful selection of floral trees at Harvard University’s Arnold Arboretum! There are trees here year-round, but this spot is most popular in May when the lilacs are in full bloom. They have an annual display of these flowers on Lilac Sunday. This year, that falls on May 12, which is also Mother’s Day! Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum The courtyard of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum features a variety of flowering plant species year-round, but it’s most vibrant during spring. In the springtime, there’s a seasonal floral display of hanging nasturtiums, hydrangeas, azaleas, blue cineraria, daffodils, and orchids. If you’re looking for an Instagram-worthy photo opportunity, this is it! Plus, thanks to the museum’s University Membership Program, current BU students can get in free with a valid school ID.

This is the perfect time of year to admire all nature has to offer, so go check out these flowers!

