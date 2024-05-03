5 Instagram Accounts To Help You Become A Bostonian

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

New city, new place, and so many things to do. How do I figure this out?

That was the first question that came to my mind as I landed in the lovely city of Boston in September last year. To truly call a place home, I believed that I had to know the place well: the lay of the land, where the best sushi restaurants are, where all the shopping is, what place would be the new hang-out spot for me and my friends, etc.

I could’ve spent months learning the traditional way and waiting to hear about places by word of mouth or endlessly scrolling on Tripadvisor. But, my problem with this is that it would be time-consuming and, besides the famous spots, I wanted to hear about places people had personally been to and reviewed.

That’s when I had my eureka moment: Instagram.

We (or at least I) spend lots of time scrolling through Instagram. Why not use it to find accounts that explain what’s happening in Boston each day, or what restaurants to visit?

With that, ladies and gentlemen, here are my favorite accounts to help you cultivate your inner Bostonian!

Joyraft My personal favorite, Joyraft keeps you up to date with all the city’s happenings via short and fun reels. From weekly reels listing the top 10 things happening each weekend to exciting new shop openings and events, it covers everything. The best part? They have the Joyraft app, which allows you to play around with filters such as activity types and timelines. Boston Bucketlist I’m sure you’ve heard of the famous bucket list accounts that almost every city has. If you want to be the absolute first to know about any event happening in the city, this account is your go-to. Every big opening, market, or festival will be here. Sahaj Bendi/Unsplash Boston Tour Guide If you’re not as into mainstream events and prefer to carve your niche, Boston Tour Guide has you covered. Featuring restaurants, thrift shops, beaches near the city, and other fun activities, this account looks at more of the fun activities and outings you may feel like doing on a random Saturday. Meet Boston Meet Boston is probably the first account I’d look at when starting my journey. It tells you about all the basic but big happenings in the city, from games to spots to watch the seasons change. Though not as specific and personal as the others, I hit all the big tourist spots by following this one. Boston Foodies This one’s for my foodies! Boston Foodies is my favorite account for finding unique and fun eats in Boston. The couple that runs it goes all around Boston scoping out both popular and low-key places to give you the best recommendations. Out of all the items and places I’ve tried from their suggestions, nothing has ever missed the mark. Photo by Dan Gold from Unsplash

With that being said, almost every part of this city has something to stop and admire. Boston has made its way into my heart and I’m excited to call it home!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!