Spring is finally here, which means light makeup and floral scents are in. Here are five of my favorite beauty products to use during the spring season!

Makeup Revolution Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette When I think of spring, I think of pink eyeshadow and glitter. This Makeup Revolution palette has plenty of those shades to play with. I also have another palette from Makeup Revolution, and the shimmers and shadows are incredibly pigmented and very buildable. All in all, it’s a great palette for spring-specific looks or even year-round. Photo by Anderson Guerra from Pexels E.l.f. Camo Liquid Blush The e.l.f Camo Liquid Blush is a dupe for the Rare Beauty version, and I must say, a wonderful one at that. Just one dot gives you all the buildable pigment you need and comes in a variety of pretty pink and berry shades. Liquid blushes are also very trendy right now, especially for the natural and glowy spring look that they provide. Biore UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen Water I recently switched to the Biore sunscreen since my old one was thick with a horrible white cast. This sunscreen is one of the most popular sunscreens in Japan as it’s watery and serum-like to prevent any white cast. It’s light and moisturizing for everyday use, and I think it’s perfect for the simple base of a spring makeup look. Rosebud Perfume Co. Strawberry Lip Balm This lip balm is something very nostalgic to me because my aunt loved using it when I was a kid. It comes in this pretty gold packaging and also has an amazing strawberry scent that is truly reminiscent of springtime. I also think that lip balms are still important on those spring days when the cold is still a little biting, especially in Boston. Photo by Nicole De Khors from Burst / Shopify Revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick This lipstick went viral on TikTok for blending Revlon’s satin formula with its lipgloss for an incredibly moisturizing lip. The viral “Rum Raisin” shade is gorgeous, but I feel like shades like “Glossed Up Rose” would be even more fitting for a spring makeup look. Matte lipsticks feel so drying, and lip gloss can be too sticky sometimes, so this feels like the perfect marriage of both.

Megan Charles / Her Campus Media

With these products and more, you can create the perfect spring makeup look!

