4 Things I Learned In My First Year of College

As the year comes to a close, one thing is certain: I’ve had a wonderful first year at Boston University! I’ve met so many cool people and have had great experiences. In no particular order, here are four things I have learned since September!

Stay on top of your deadlines!

Photo by Reinhart Julian from Unsplash Did I start writing this article the day it was due? Yes. Don’t judge me! Between simultaneously packing up my dorm room, studying for finals, and trying to say goodbye to all of my new Boston friends, it unfortunately slipped through the cracks. One thing I’ve learned this year is the importance of keeping track of all my assignments, especially because things are often due at weird times, assigned way in advance, or barely mentioned in class. I had somewhat committed to using a planner in middle and high school, meaning I would regularly forget about it by November. But I find that at Boston University, I have to use it religiously to keep myself organized!

Leave early!

Sure, Warren Towers is just a five-minute commute to most of my classes. But it didn’t occur to me that I would have to factor in other time-sucks, like waiting for the elevator and catching the traffic signal to cross the street. A few months ago, the T closures were another obstacle for me as they even closed the crosswalks. Even if I was originally on time, I would have to make an unplanned detour to the next block. Attendance isn’t taken in all of my classes, but in a couple, being more than five minutes late a few times adds up to a missed class. If you are chronically late, that could impact your grade!

Maintain your friendships!

Photo by Dan Gold from Unsplash Through classes and clubs, I met so many people. However, I quickly realized it could become a chore to keep the relationships strong. While the dining halls may not have the best food, they’re a great place for a meal or to meet friends in between classes. Because most students have a meal plan — some with unlimited swipes — I found this was a great budget-friendly hangout option! As an alternative to the typical study hangout (where you risk getting no work done), eating dinner together is a block of time you have to spend anyway, so you might as well invite a friend! Plus, it always feels a little depressing for me to huddle in the corner of the dining hall all alone, so this avoids that.

The future is female!