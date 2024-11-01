4 Places To Visit In Boston For The Fall Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Boston is one of the most iconic places to visit during the fall. From the beautiful foliage to all the fun festive activities, it is a must-visit during this time of year. Here are my top four places for visitors and residents in and around the Boston area.

Charles River Esplanade

One of my favorite things to do here in Boston during the fall season is to walk along the Charles River Esplanade. It runs along the side of the river and has a trail with ponds, benches, playgrounds, fountains, and docks open for the public to enjoy. I love taking long walks during the morning or grabbing some takeout from Newbury and sitting to enjoy the views of the river as the leaves fall. The Esplanade also has tons of water activities you can take part in, like rowing teams, sailing, canoeing, kayaking, and more! People also ride bikes around the trails and go for runs when the weather permits. This is a great place to visit for free and amazing for foliage watching. pexels.com photographer: Thought Catalog

Beacon Hill

Another one of my favorite places to go is Beacon Hill. It is an adorable neighborhood right off of Boston Common, lined with traditional Victorian houses and cobblestone streets. The main street, Acorn Street, has many cute shops, stores, and restaurants. My favorite place in Beacon Hill is Beacon Hill Books & Cafe located in an old house that has been transformed into an adorable bookstore with a cafe in the basement floor and courtyard. The bookstore takes up the top three levels, and each floor is decorated with books and beautiful architecture. If you want to have a bite at the cafe downstairs, make sure to head over early to put your name down or make a reservation! Photo by PGloutnay from Pixabay

Honey Pot Hill Orchards

For a perfectly picturesque day, Honey Pot Hill Orchards is only an hour outside Boston in Stow, MA. I went with my friends the other day and had the most amazing time. They have a wide variety of apples to pick, a bakery and store, and even live music! You just have to pay for a bag to pick apples and for the hayride which takes you around the property. They have delicious donuts and apple cider, which you can buy at a little booth or in the store to take home with you. It’s such a fun escape from the city and has amazing energy. You will surely have the perfect fall day here! Phoot by freestocks.org from Pexels

Salem