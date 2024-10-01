This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

Living in a dorm, especially a triple, can be scary at first, but I’m here to tell you that it can be just as awesome! Here are my top three tips for how to make the most of your college living situation.

Personalize The Space

If possible, rearrange your furniture to make the most of the space. When I arrived on move-in day, all the furniture was lining the perimeter of the dorm and there was a decent amount of room. After FaceTiming my roommates, we decided we could make even better use of the space, and we did just that! Of course, make sure to check with your roommates before changing the setup of your room — compromise is key! Keep in mind that when choosing where things should go, you might want to position beds and desks near outlets and put drawers in places that allow them to fully open. It may also help to arrange the furniture in a way that breaks the room into sections — this way you each have your own area to decorate. Also, furniture is heavy! Make a plan before you start moving things or enlist your friends for help to avoid hurting yourself. Command™ In terms of decor, I suggest talking to your roommates about what your ideas are so you can coordinate if that’s something you are interested in. Maybe you want to incorporate similar vibes or color palettes, for example. I love to put up posters and photos that make my space feel homey and remind me of my experiences. A dorm may not be your permanent home, but that doesn’t mean you can’t curate it to your style!

Find New Study Spots

Recently, my favorite way to spend weekends has been to take my schoolwork to the Boston Public Garden, while the weather is nice. Having this time to myself, even to do my class readings, has been super beneficial for recharging my social battery and giving me something to look forward to during the week. Photo by Alexis Brown from Unsplash I love the Public Gardens not only because of the beautiful scenery, but also because of all the interesting people there! As a film major, I love people-watching and having unique interactions with strangers that might inspire characters. For example, on my last trip to the gardens, I met an MIT graduate taking his cat – who was all dressed up for Halloween in a witch’s hat – for a walk. I also stood in line to be drawn by Nick Shea, who recently became famous on social media for his cheap and endearing Sharpie sketches. I felt a little silly doing this by myself, but now I have the perfect souvenir to remember my day by. Once the summer weather is officially over, I might adjust my study location to the Boston Public Library, but I’ll make it my goal to get off campus on weekends and take advantage of living in such a cool city!

Spend Time With Each Roommate