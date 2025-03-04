The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This year is already off to a great start for the music industry, as artists have announced their upcoming tours not only across the country, but across the globe! Whether you are looking for an out-of-this-world experience, or an extravagant gift for a special someone, here are some of the most anticipated concerts of 2025:

Kendrick Lamar and SZA

The comeback of this R&B and rap duo is one for the books. After releasing their hit “All the Stars” for the Black Panther movie back in 2018, Lamar and SZA have made a creative choice to join forces once again. Their collaborations on “Luther” and “30 For 30”—from their most recent albums—led up to the highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show that took place earlier this month. And to top it all off, their “Grand National Tour” in stadiums across the United States and Canada picks up this spring!

Gracie Abrams

From an opener on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour to a worldwide arena tour, Gracie Abrams kicked off her “The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour” this month. Abrams is performing on four different continents: North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Alongside Role Model as the opener, this tour has gained significant attraction with hundreds of thousands of fans waiting in the Ticketmaster queue. If you enjoy more of a soft pop music genre, try listening to her most recent album!

The Driver era

Once known as members of R5, Ross and Rocky Lynch initiated their music duo back in 2018. The Driver Era is back on the road in March for their “Obsession Tour,” starting in Florida and ending on the other side of the U.S. With throwbacks from Ross Lynch’s past roles in Austin and Ally and Teen Beach Movie, you won’t want to miss this alt/indie performance.

Katy Perry

After a seven-year hiatus, Katy Perry announced “The Lifetimes Tour” starting this April! This nearly worldwide arena tour installs nostalgia from the 2010s, with hits from “Teenage Dream” to “Roar.” The tour was set forth after her most recent album, “1432,” but fans are hoping that this will be a tour filled with all of Perry’s hit throwbacks.

tyler the creator

The theme of green in the music industry is now transitioning from “Brat Summer” to the world of “Chromakopia.” Tyler the Creator’s newest album release has fans on their toes with songs like “Noid” and “Sticky,” which features many other fan-favorite artists. The “Chromakopia World Tour” makes its way from the US all the way to Australia, with guest stars Lil Yachty and Paris Texas. After his surprise album release pop-up show in Boston, fans from all over the world are excited to see Tyler the Creator back on stage.

The power of music is something special that unites the entire world through harmony and peace. With these artists and many more going on tour this year, 2025 will leave a revolutionary mark on the music industry.

Book your tickets to see these amazing artists live in concert!

