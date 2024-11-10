The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College life can be a whirlwind of lectures, late-night study sessions, and of course, those spontaneous coffee dates or hangouts. With all that going on, it can be challenging to keep your beauty routine fresh and fabulous.

But don’t worry! Here’s a list of must-have beauty products that will help you look and feel your best without breaking the bank. So grab your favorite beverage, get cozy, and dive into the glam essentials every college girl needs!

Tinted Moisturizer or Blemish balm Cream

First up, we have the holy grail of quick makeup: tinted moisturizer or blemish balm (BB) cream. These multitasking wonders hydrate your skin while providing a hint of coverage. They’re perfect for those early morning classes when you just can’t bear the thought of a full face of makeup. Look for ones with SPF for added sun protection—your future self will thank you! Recommendation: Try the Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer or Maybelline Dream Fresh BB Cream for a budget-friendly option. Both give a natural, dewy finish that’s perfect for everyday wear.

Concealer

Let’s face it: college can lead to some late nights (hello, caffeine and cramming!). When those under-eye bags start to appear, a good concealer is your best friend. It can cover blemishes, redness, and dark circles, giving you a fresh-faced look even after a night of studying. Just dab a little on with your finger or onto a brush, and you’ll be ready to conquer your day! Recommendation: The NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer is a favorite among makeup enthusiasts for its creamy texture and buildable coverage. For a more affordable option, check out the e.l.f. 16HR Camo Concealer.

Mascara

If there’s one product you should never skip, it’s mascara. A few swipes can instantly open up your eyes and make you look more awake (even if you feel like a zombie). Whether you prefer a natural look or full-on drama, there is a mascara for you! Recommendation: The Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara is a classic choice, known for its volumizing formula that makes your lashes look fluttery and fabulous. For those who want to splurge, the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara is worth every penny! Saie Beauty

Lip Balm and Tinted Lip Products

Chapped lips are a no-go, especially in those winter months! Keep a nourishing lip balm in your bag to keep your lips hydrated. Bonus points if it has a little tint to it—this way, you can add a pop of color without the fuss of lipstick. Recommendation: Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm is a great choice. It’s moisturizing, and the colors are subtle yet beautiful. If you want something a bit bolder, check out the Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick range for vibrant hues.

Setting Spray

After a long day of classes, the last thing you want is to look like a hot mess by lunchtime. Enter setting spray! A good setting spray will keep your makeup in place, so you can focus on your studies instead of worrying about touch-ups. Recommendation: Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Setting Spray is the gold standard, keeping your makeup fresh for hours. If you’re on a budget, give the e.l.f. Makeup Mist & Set a shot—it works surprisingly well!

Multi-Use Cream Blush

Cream blushes are all the rage right now, and for good reason! They blend effortlessly into your skin and give a natural flush. Plus, many can double as lip products, making them perfect for on-the-go touch-ups. Recommendation: The Glossier Cloud Paint is a cult favorite, offering a range of soft shades that look great on all skin tones. Another fantastic option is the Milani Cheek Kiss Cream Blush, which is super affordable and comes in various stunning shades. Rare Beauty

Dry Shampoo

Let’s be real, sometimes, we all need a little help when it comes to our hair. Dry shampoo is a lifesaver for those days when you don’t have time to wash and style your hair. A few sprays at the roots can absorb oil and add volume, making it look like you’ve just stepped out of the salon. Recommendation: The Batiste Dry Shampoo is a beloved classic. It comes in various scents and formulations, so you can find the one that suits you best. Plus, it’s budget-friendly!

Face Masks

Self-care is essential, especially in college. Treat yourself to a little pampering with face masks! Whether you prefer sheet masks, clay masks, or overnight masks, these beauties can help hydrate, brighten, or clarify your skin, depending on your needs. Recommendation: The Ordinary’s AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution is a powerful treatment for brighter skin (use it wisely!). If you’re looking for something more gentle, try the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrogel Mask for a refreshing boost.

Perfume or Body Mist

A lovely scent can boost your mood and make you feel put together, even on those lazy days. Find a fragrance that you love, whether it’s a sweet floral or a fresh, clean scent. And, you can keep it handy for those moments when you need a little pick-me-up. Recommendation: Marc Jacobs “Daisy“ is a delightful option for a feminine scent, while Victoria’s Secret Body Mists are great for a lighter, refreshing fragrance. Photo by Siora Photography from Unsplash

Travel-Size Beauty Kit