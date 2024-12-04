This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

We’ve all had books sit on our TBR lists for months on end, and most of the time that’s fine—but not with these books. According to the nonprofit organization PEN America, founded to raise awareness for the protection of free expression through literature, over 10,000 books were banned from public schools nationwide in the last year.

Because of our First Amendment constitutional rights, the government cannot technically stop you from reading a book. However, these protections under the First Amendment now come with exceptions. The government cannot stop you from reading a book, unless it falls into an unprotected category. The government cannot stop you from reading a book, unless it contains obscenity. Unless the book is immoral, inappropriate, etcetera. And because different states and school districts have differing qualifications for what is “educationally appropriate,” they have the power to ban books.

But the leading factor of book bans has actually been parents challenging the books their children encounter at school. Moms for Liberty, an American political organization, was founded in 2021 to advocate against school curricula that mention LGBTQ+ rights, race and ethnicity, critical race theory, and discrimination, according to a Washington Post article. The organization has been a large factor in the campaign to ban books that address gender and sexuality.

There are so many enlightening and beautiful books that are about to be or already have been, banned, restricted, censored, or challenged. Before they disappear from your school library shelves, here are 10 books that I recommend you read.

Normal People by Sally Rooney One of my favorite books of all time, Normal People follows the complex relationship between two high school students as they try to navigate life through adolescence and into adulthood. The story evolves to show the subtle differences in class, the power of your first love, the reality of miscommunication, and the entanglement of family and friendship. Normal People could be banned for language, sexual content, and/or drug and alcohol use. The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky The Perks of Being a Wallflower has already been restricted and/or banned in several school districts for its use of sexual content and language, but also because the book alludes to the theme of the power of mental health and how traumatic events may affect relationships. The story follows the main character, Charlie, as his introspective narration shows a portrayal that many teenagers face: how being yourself, despite any flaws you may have, is only possible once you accept who you are. The Perks of Being a Wallflower shows themes of inclusivity and tolerance, which almost every child and teenager should be able to experience and learn, whether or not that’s through reading this book. Looking for Alaska By John Green Similar to the last book, Looking for Alaska has already been banned in several countries for sexual content, language, and drug use. I read this book in 9th grade and learned that hope isn’t always dangerous. The novel touches on themes of grief and searching for life’s meaning. Looking for Alaska follows the main character Miles Halter, or “Pudge,” as he attends boarding school and meets Alaska Young, a mysterious girl with a sad backstory. The novel is beautifully and brilliantly written, based on the author, John Green’s own high school experience. I recommend this book to everyone, especially those in high school or stepping into early adulthood. Photo by cottonbro from Pexels Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak Already banned for themes of rebellion and dark imagery, Where the Wild Things Are is a children’s picture book about children’s growth, survival, and anger. I read this book a long time ago, maybe when I was around 5 years old, and I’ve loved it ever since. Where the Wild Things Are deals with childhood anger in a way that children can relate to, even if it’s not done in the way adults would prefer. It teaches children the power of imagination and how to work through their anger creatively. It’s one of my favorite childhood books—and for good reason. Twilight series by Stephenie Meyer I read the Twilight series throughout high school and instantly fell in love with the books and movies. The books have since been banned for themes of violence and supernatural elements. But seriously? These are fun books to read, and every teenager should be able to enjoy and experience reading about the love triangle between a human, vampire, and wolf. The books are interesting and magical! Courtesy of Samantha Burke / Canva There There by Tommy Orange I recently attended an event where I listened to Tommy Orange talk about his books and experience throughout the writing process. “The narration about us is stuck in the past,” Orange said at the event, hosted by Boston University’s Kilachand Honors College. In writing his books, Orange wanted to express the complex and nuanced life of a modern-day Native American. The author doesn’t want people to only depict the Native life in the past tense. There There has been banned for its depiction of urban Native American life, including issues like addiction, violence, and identity struggles. I highly recommend reading There There and Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange to enlighten yourself on modern-day Native life and culture.

Those are my top five, but if you’re looking for more recommendations, here’s a quick list of other books that you can research further if you’re interested!

The Hunger Games Series by Suzanne Collins Banned for depicting an oppressive government and rebellion; also banned for its political subtext and violence. Lionsgate Movies via YouTube The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald Banned for language and adult themes. The Fault in Our Stars by John Green Banned for themes of death and illness in a young romantic relationship; challenged for emotional intensity and mature content. Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare Banned for themes of suicide, youth, and familial conflict.

That’s it for my recommendations but please, read one of these books or choose from one of the thousands on PEN America’s website before they are banned nationwide.

Stay bookish!

