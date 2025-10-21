Your Perfect Fall TV Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bryant chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The leaves are turning and the nights are getting longer, so there is no better time to curl up on the couch to watch some TV that is full of autumn spirit! Use this fall TV guide as a reference to make a watchlist full of your favorite TV shows and movies that bring out all the fall vibes.

Tv shows

1. Gilmore Girls

Where to Watch:

Netflix, Hulu, Disney+

Episodes:

“Kiss and Tell” (S1 E7): Small town autumn charm and family coziness.

“A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving” (S3 E9): Harvest aesthetic surrounding the holiday of Thanksgiving.

“You Jump, I Jump, Jack” (S5 E7): Crisp, mysterious adventure with seasonal themes of change in a fall-colored woods.

2. Once Upon a Time

Where to Watch:

Hulu, Disney+

Episodes:

“We Are Both” (S2 E2): Golden woods and leaves with spooky undertones.

“Dark Hollow” (S3 E7): Mysterious magic in a spooky woods setting.

“The Price” (S5 E2): Autumnal costuming with crisp campfires.

3. Stranger Things

Where to Watch:

Netflix

Episodes:

“Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers” (S1 E1): Small town autumn atmosphere with spooky energy.

“Trick or Treat, Freak” (S2 E2): Halloween spirit with a touch of seasonal fall themes.

4. A Discovery of Witches

Where to Watch:

Amazon Prime Video, Sling TV, Roku Channel

Episodes:

“Out of Time” (S1 E1): Oxford in Autumn and a hint of magic in crisp October air.

“La Vita Nova” (S1 E4): Stormy weather with witchy ritual vibes.

Movies

5. When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Spans through all the seasons with a key Thanksgiving setting and fall wardrobes.

Where to Watch:

Amazon Prime Video

6. You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Autumn in New York with a cozy atmosphere and coffee shop meetups.

Where to Watch:

Amazon Prime Video

7. Hocus Pocus (1993)

Set in Salem in the fall, which offers a spooky, witchy vibe, along with pumpkins and decorations.

Where to Watch:

Disney+

8. Little Women (2019)

New England fall setting with harvest and holiday imagery.

Where to Watch:

Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV