Winter Hair Care 101: How to Keep Your Hair From Getting Dry (For Every Hair Type!)

Between cold air, wind, and indoor heating, your strands of hair lose moisture fast, which means frizz, static, and dry, crunchy ends. Here’s a quick guide on how to keep your hair healthy all season long!

Straight Hair

Gets oily roots but dry ends in winter.

Try: lightweight hydrating shampoo/conditioner, leave-in on the ends only, and lowering your hot tool usage.

Wavy Hair

Waves can fall flat or get frizzy.

Try: sulfate-free cleanser, weekly deep conditioner, and a light curl cream to keep definition.

Curly Hair

Curls need extra moisture this season.

Try: gentle cleanser or co-wash, layering leave-in → curl cream → oil, and sleeping on satin.

Coily/Textured Hair

This hair type craves intense hydration.

Try: weekly masks, protective styles, sealing moisture with oil, and avoiding over-washing.

Extra Tips

Turn the shower heat down a little

Trim split ends regularly

Use a humidifier

Don’t wash daily

Product Recommendations:

Eva NYC Therapy Session Hair Mask:

A deep conditioning hair mask infused with argan oil and plant protein, ideal for repairing and strengthening dry and damaged hair

Kérastase Elixir Ultime Oil:

A multi-use oil that combines oils, including argan and marula, to provide nourishment, shine, and frizz control.

GK Crybaby Anti-Frizz Smoothing Serum:

Designed to fight frizz for 72 hours, tame flyaways, and add shine. It nourishes and strengthens hair with coconut oil.

Dove Daily Moisture Shampoo & Conditioner:

An affordable option that moisturizes and smooths for only $9. It’s a great choice for those looking for a more budget-friendly solution.