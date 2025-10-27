The Getting Ready Playlist You NEED!

Getting ready to go out with your girls is one of the best bonding experiences of girlhood.
There’s something so special about everyone getting together and getting dolled up for a fun
night. You’re laughing, doing each other’s hair, helping with makeup, and helping one another
pick out the best outfits. It’s not just about how you look, it’s about how you feel. And for me, the
most important part of getting ready is what music you listen to. The playlist sets the tone for the
whole night. Getting ready to go out isn’t just a routine; it’s a ritual. It’s all about hyping yourself
up and stepping into that confident, carefree mindset before you even leave the house.
Here are some of my favorite songs to get ready to:
- Manchild – Sabrina Carpenter
- Tears- Sabrina Carpenter
- House Tour- Sabrina Carpenter
- When Did You Get Hot? – Sabrina Carpenter
- Goodbye- Sabrina Carpenter
- My Man on His Willpower- Sabrina Carpenter
- Go Go Juice- Sabrina Carpenter
- Revolving Door- Tate McRae
- Breakin’ Dishes- Rihanna
- Hollaback Girl- Gwen Stefani
- The Sweet Escape- Gwen Stefani
- Like a Boy- Ciara
- Clarity- Zedd
- The Boy is Mine- Ariana Grande
- One Last Time- Ariana Grande
- Into You- Ariana Grande
- Everyday- Ariana Grande
- Beauty and a Beat- Justin Bieber ft. Nicki Minaj
- It’s a Wrap- Mariah Carey
- Headphones On- Addison Rae
- Diet Pepsi- Addison Rae
- Toxic-Britney Spears
I hope some of my favorite getting-ready songs become part of your playlist, too. The energy you
create before you go out sets the mood for the whole night, so turn up your favorite tracks, and sing
into your hairbrush, and have fun with your girls!