The Getting Ready Playlist You NEED!

Getting ready to go out with your girls is one of the best bonding experiences of girlhood.

There’s something so special about everyone getting together and getting dolled up for a fun

night. You’re laughing, doing each other’s hair, helping with makeup, and helping one another

pick out the best outfits. It’s not just about how you look, it’s about how you feel. And for me, the

most important part of getting ready is what music you listen to. The playlist sets the tone for the

whole night. Getting ready to go out isn’t just a routine; it’s a ritual. It’s all about hyping yourself

up and stepping into that confident, carefree mindset before you even leave the house.

Here are some of my favorite songs to get ready to:

Manchild – Sabrina Carpenter

Tears- Sabrina Carpenter

House Tour- Sabrina Carpenter

When Did You Get Hot? – Sabrina Carpenter

Goodbye- Sabrina Carpenter

My Man on His Willpower- Sabrina Carpenter

Go Go Juice- Sabrina Carpenter

Revolving Door- Tate McRae

Breakin’ Dishes- Rihanna

Hollaback Girl- Gwen Stefani

The Sweet Escape- Gwen Stefani

Like a Boy- Ciara

Clarity- Zedd

The Boy is Mine- Ariana Grande

One Last Time- Ariana Grande

Into You- Ariana Grande

Everyday- Ariana Grande

Beauty and a Beat- Justin Bieber ft. Nicki Minaj

It’s a Wrap- Mariah Carey

Headphones On- Addison Rae

Diet Pepsi- Addison Rae

Toxic-Britney Spears

I hope some of my favorite getting-ready songs become part of your playlist, too. The energy you

create before you go out sets the mood for the whole night, so turn up your favorite tracks, and sing

into your hairbrush, and have fun with your girls!