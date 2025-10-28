A Freshman’s Guide to Dorm Living

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bryant chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Moving to college is exciting! But once you unpack, you’ll realize the little things can make or break your dorm experience. Between sharing bathrooms, unpredictable temps, and limited outlets, there are a few items that’ll make your first year go a lot smoother.

Here’s your go-to list of dorm room must-haves you’ll actually use.

Bathrobe: If you have communal bathrooms, this will save you. No one wants to sprint down the hall wrapped in a towel. A comfy robe makes those post-showers walks quick, easy, and a lot less awkward.

Extension Cords: There are never enough outlets, ever. Between your phone, laptop, and fan, you’ll be grateful for the extra plugs.

Plastic shower caddy: Carrying your shower stuff back and forth is a hassle without one. Go for plastic because they dry fast and stay clean longer than the other options like mesh.

Tide Pens: These are super handy when on the go or kept in your backpack. These are lifesavers for quick stain fixes and small emergencies.

First Aid Kit: You’ll be surprised how often you need one. Pain meds, band-aids, allergy medicine, and it’s one of those things you’re glad to have when you need it.

Desk Fan: Some dorms are ovens, and others are ice boxes. A small fan is perfect for stuffy nights or when your room feels like summer in September.

Card Holder: Stick one to the back of your phone to keep your student ID, debit card, and a few dollars handy. You’ll never have to dig through your bag again.

Mattress Topper: Those twin XL mattresses are hard. It’s so vital to get a good night’s rest, and this helps a lot.

Brita Filter: School/sink water isn’t always the most sanitary. Stay hydrated by always having access to good drinking water.

Clorox wipes/paper towels: The easiest way to keep your room feeling fresh. Wipe down your desk, dresser, and doorknobs every so often, and it makes a difference.

These small essentials might not seem like a big deal now, but once you’re a few weeks in, you’ll realize they’re total game-changers.